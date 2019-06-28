Man allegedly assaults security guard at west Olympia Target with vodka bottle

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly hit a Target security guard with a vodka bottle, court records show.

He was set to appear in Thurston County Superior Court on Friday on suspicion of second-degree robbery and third-degree assault.

According to charging documents:

About 10 p.m. Thursday, Olympia police were dispatched to Target in west Olympia after a report of a physical disturbance. Police arrived to find three Target employees restraining a man wearing a red hoodie and red shorts.

A store security guard later explained that the suspect entered the store about a minute before it closed. He was asked to leave, but also was acting strangely, “telling people he was with the mafia,” the charging documents read.

The security guard asked the suspect to leave again, but this time he began poking the security guard in the chest and knocked his clipboard, phone and glasses onto the ground.

A glass vodka bottle then fell out of the suspect’s front sweatshirt pocket. The security guard grabbed it, but the suspect grabbed it back and “proceeded to swing the bottle with his right hand and strike the guard on the left side of his head above the ear,” according to charging documents.

The security guard grabbed the suspect and the bottle fell and broke. He and another store employee then wrestled the suspect to the ground.

The security guard was not seriously hurt, but the blow to the head did produce a “large lump.”