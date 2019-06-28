Local
Man falls asleep while driving in Mason County, winds up at Seattle hospital, troopers say
A 53-year-old Oregon man was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Friday morning after he was injured in a crash on US 101 in Mason County, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Troopers say the Klamath Falls man fell asleep while driving.
About 7:50 a.m. Friday, troopers say the man was headed north on US 101, about 12 miles north of Hoodsport, when he fell asleep and drove off the road.
He hit two trees in his 2013 Toyota Tundra, then the vehicle spun clockwise before coming to a stop down an embankment, according to the State Patrol.
