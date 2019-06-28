Man falls asleep while driving in Mason County, winds up at Seattle hospital, troopers say

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 53-year-old Oregon man was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Friday morning after he was injured in a crash on US 101 in Mason County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers say the Klamath Falls man fell asleep while driving.

About 7:50 a.m. Friday, troopers say the man was headed north on US 101, about 12 miles north of Hoodsport, when he fell asleep and drove off the road.

He hit two trees in his 2013 Toyota Tundra, then the vehicle spun clockwise before coming to a stop down an embankment, according to the State Patrol.

