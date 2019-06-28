Local

Hiker conditioning himself for Mount Rainier summit attempt dies on day hike

Scientist say glaciers on the South facing, weather side of Mount Rainier, are the most sensitive to change and the Nisqually glacier is receding at six times the historic rate.
Scientist say glaciers on the South facing, weather side of Mount Rainier, are the most sensitive to change and the Nisqually glacier is receding at six times the historic rate. Dean J. Koepfler The News Tribune/file

The body of a man who died while hiking at Mount Rainier National Park was recovered Friday, park officials said.

The 69-year-old man had been missing since Wednesday when family members reported him overdue from a solo hike above Paradise.

Park officials launched a search on Thursday and located his body from the air in the afternoon but weather conditions did not allow recovery until Friday, park officials said in a statement.

The man had undertaken several hikes recently to condition himself for a summit attempt of the 14,410-foot-high mountain, park officials said.

His family believed he had set out on Wednesday for a day hike to Pebble Creek, located above Panorama Point. Weather conditions on Wednesday included rain, sleet, hail, and lightning.

The hiker was located near the base of the Nisqually chute.

Profile Image of Craig Sailor
Craig Sailor

Craig Sailor has worked for The News Tribune for 20 years as a reporter, editor and photographer. He previously worked at The Olympian and at other newspapers in Nevada and California.

  Comments  