Hiker conditioning himself for Mount Rainier summit attempt dies on day hike

The body of a man who died while hiking at Mount Rainier National Park was recovered Friday, park officials said.

The 69-year-old man had been missing since Wednesday when family members reported him overdue from a solo hike above Paradise.

Park officials launched a search on Thursday and located his body from the air in the afternoon but weather conditions did not allow recovery until Friday, park officials said in a statement.

The man had undertaken several hikes recently to condition himself for a summit attempt of the 14,410-foot-high mountain, park officials said.

His family believed he had set out on Wednesday for a day hike to Pebble Creek, located above Panorama Point. Weather conditions on Wednesday included rain, sleet, hail, and lightning.

The hiker was located near the base of the Nisqually chute.