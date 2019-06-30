Man dies in crash on Yelm Highway Saturday morning

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 37-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision on Yelm Highway early Saturday, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The man died at the scene, Sgt. Jeff Dehan said Sunday.

About 2:45 a.m. Saturday, the 37-year-old man was headed east in a Kia when the car hit a guardrail, Dehan said. It was thought the driver then over-corrected his steering and drove into the westbound lane and crashed into a Dodge pickup truck in the 8700 block of Yelm Highway Southeast.

The 47-year-old woman driving the truck was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide because she was thought to be driving under the influence, Dehan said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Check back for updates to this story.