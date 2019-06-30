Local
Teenage driver swerved to avoid deer and crashed. She was OK. So were the 5 other teens in the car, police and fire officials say
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
A car filled with six teenagers crashed early Sunday in Centralia, according to fire and police officials.
About 4:30 a.m. Sunday, the six teens, all of whom were under the age of 18, crashed in the 600 block of West Roanoke Street, according to Riverside Fire Authority.
The driver of the car later told Centralia police that she had swerved to avoid a deer, then had lost control and hit a tree. All six were able to get out of the car before fire crews arrived, the fire authority said via social media.
The six were taken to Providence Centralia Hospital with minor injuries, according to Centralia police.
Comments