2 men hurt after group armed with metal pipes fights in streets of Shelton

Two men were hurt, including one seriously, after a fight in Shelton, according to police.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, Shelton police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Adams Street after a report of a “large group of men fighting in the street with metal pipes,” a news release reads.

One man was reportedly hurt. The other men involved in the fight later fled on foot and in vehicles, according to police.

Once police arrived, they found a man with serious head injuries who was later flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. A second injured man also was found in the 800 block of K Street.

The man at Harborview is now in stable condition.

Although the second man suffered injuries to his head and arm, he refused to cooperate with the investigation, according to police.

“We are not ruling out the possibility that this is gang related, based on the color of clothing and known criminal history of the individuals involved,” Capt. Mike Fiola said in a statement.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Shelton police at 360-426-4441.