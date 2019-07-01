Barbecue charcoal embers trigger Olympia house fire

What to do if there’s a fire in your home If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family.

Olympia Fire Department investigators say improperly discarded barbecue charcoal embers triggered a house fire in Olympia Monday morning.

Two people and their pets were evacuated without injury, they said.

About 4:45 a.m. Monday, Olympia fire crews were dispatched to the 3600 block of Van Epps Street Southeast after a report of fire.

Crews arrived to find the back of the house and a deck on fire, with smoke coming out of attic vents, according to a news release.

The exterior fire was extinguished, then fire crews opened up an exterior wall and ceiling to put out the hidden fire.

The two residents were allowed to re-enter the house about 6:15 a.m. after turning down an offer for housing assistance.

Damage was estimated at $25,000.