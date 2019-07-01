Local
Barbecue charcoal embers trigger Olympia house fire
Olympia Fire Department investigators say improperly discarded barbecue charcoal embers triggered a house fire in Olympia Monday morning.
Two people and their pets were evacuated without injury, they said.
About 4:45 a.m. Monday, Olympia fire crews were dispatched to the 3600 block of Van Epps Street Southeast after a report of fire.
Crews arrived to find the back of the house and a deck on fire, with smoke coming out of attic vents, according to a news release.
The exterior fire was extinguished, then fire crews opened up an exterior wall and ceiling to put out the hidden fire.
The two residents were allowed to re-enter the house about 6:15 a.m. after turning down an offer for housing assistance.
Damage was estimated at $25,000.
