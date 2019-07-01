Local Pierce County announces ban on outdoor fires because of dry weather

Pierce County has announced a temporary ban on outdoor fires because of dry weather.

KING-TV reported Sunday that Pierce County officials say the burn ban goes into effect July 1 and will continue until further notice.

Officials say the ban includes activities such as burning yard debris and setting fires to clear land.

Small recreational fires including bonfires in fire pits, cooking on self-contained gas or propane stoves, and barbecues will still be permitted.

The ban is intended for residents in unincorporated Pierce County. Residents of incorporated Pierce County should contact local officials for information and updates.