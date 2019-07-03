Restaurant inspections for July 3

Restaurant safety is a three-way partnership with customers, owners and inspectors Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day.

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

McDonald’s

1335 Cooper Point Road SW

June 26: 15 red; 5 blue

Comments: Employee observed rinsing dish/container in hand wash sink. Hand wash sinks must be used for hand washing ONLY to prevent cross contamination. Corrected: Employee directed to wash, rinse and sanitize dish. Breakfast burritos and past egg in prep fridge on line at 44-45 F and 42 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Correction: Reduce volume in cooler and monitor temperatures on bottom of unit to ensure air flow is not blocked. Raw bacon stored directly above ready-to-eat pancakes in walk-in. Raw animal proteins must be stored below and away from ready-to-eat foods. Correction: Bacon moved.

Capitol Lake Grocery

511 Capitol Way S

June 25: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: REPEAT: For third year, no paper towels and paper towel holder in employee restroom. The cloth towel cannot be used. Install by July 1.

Jack in the Box #8430

4040 Martin Way E

June 25: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Interior surfaces of many of the refrigerators have food spills and debris accumulation. Do a large-scale cleaning and clean these areas daily. Refrigeration door seals torn and dilapidated, difficult to clean. Mold and grime buildup. Much accumulation of grease and grime on floor under equipment areas. Corrective action: To all above, large-scale cleaning and refurbishment is needed. Complete within six months.

Blue Heron Bakery

4419 Harrison Ave. NW

June 24: 35 red; 2 blue

Comments: Employee observed using POS, then directly moving to making espresso without washing hands. Employee directed to wash and attempted to wash in dump sink. Hand washing must occur for full 20 seconds in proper hand wash sink after handling money/POS and moving to food prep. Corrected: Employee directed to wash in proper sink. Hand wash sink in back bakery area missing paper towels. All hand wash sinks must be stocked with soap, hot water and paper towels at all times. Corrected: Paper towel rolls ran out, alternative paper towels brought from front. Front food prep/espresso hand wash sink lacks hand wash sign. All hand wash sinks must be marked with proper signage directing employees to wash. Correction: Add sign to sink to avoid confusion. Employee working espresso not aware of which sink to use. Facility broken into two days ago, food worker card container was open and had been rummaged through. Several (eight) FWCs missing. Given circumstances, ensure all employees obtain new valid cards within two weeks. Discussed three-compartment sink wall FRP replacement and floor coving repair. Discussed replacement of chipping floor paint. Both are on future maintenance schedules. (Wall first, then floors). Discussed bare hand contact complaint with PIC. Additional training needed for front of house/espresso staff. Time as a control pizza MUST be marked with discard times.

Pho Saigon #8

4045 Martin Way E

June 20: 30 red; 13 blue

Comments: Sliced cooked beef in tub by grill at 56-62 F. This must be cooled at 2-inch food depth and uncovered. Large bowl of cooked rice at 72 F found in three-door prep fridge. Also must be cooled at 2 inches, uncovered. Converted to proper cooling. PIC did not know proper cooling methods to use. Dishwashing, ware washing can not take place in food prep sink. Dishwasher machine not providing enough chlorine. Sanitize equipment in three-compartment sink. Rice scoop stored in container of water. Scoop should be stored in temperature controlled food. Noodles staged at store are being stored in black garbage can liner. This is not a food-grade container. Transferred to a food-grade container.

Pat’s Cafe

6011 Pacific Ave. SE

June 17: 25 red; 18 blue

Comments: Not current food worker cards for both employees, Aug. 7, 2018 expiration. Correction: Ensure cards are maintained up to date to keep current on food safety topics. Provide by July 8. Inadequate hand washing facilities. Main kitchen prep area hand sink observed to be used for dish washing. Rear prep area near scullery absent hand sink. Correction: Provide dedicated hand sink in both areas to prevent potential contamination. Hand sink use is for hand washing only. Improper handling of pooled eggs. More than 30 whole shell raw eggs in container for omelets in refrigerator. Correction: Except as batters or for immediate service, raw eggs may not be pooled. (Pooling is four or more raw eggs). Make individual orders, not pooled, or substitute pasteurized eggs or egg products. Improper cold holding of PHF/TCS. Pooled eggs in residential refrigerator 45-46 F, corned beef hash in residential refrigerator 45 F. Correction: Maintain foods in refrigeration at or below 41 F. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Prep table not operating/broken. Residential refrigerator ambient temperature 46-47 F (food 45 F). Walk-in being actively repaired, ambient temperature 56-57 F. Correction: Provide equipment that maintains required food safety temperatures. Complete walk-in repair, do not store TCS/PHF until 41 F or lower can be maintained. Residential refrigerator to be replaced by June 26, inspector to approve unit BEFORE install. Prep unit to be replaced/repaired. Chlorine sanitizer, 0 ppm in bucket. Correction: Maintain as required changing every four hours or sooner, 50-100 ppm. Improper ware washing facilities. Facility had two-basin sink and dish machine, dish machine broken/out of service. Correction: Provide three-compartment sink with indirect drain by July 22. Plans to be submitted in advance of install. Non-food contact surfaces improperly maintained. Shelving near scullery unsealed and soiled, flooring in scullery area. Correction: Provide surfaces which are smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable. Ensure that all products that can be cooked to order are properly marked on menu (e.g. hamburgers).

Safeway #1173

1243 Marvin Road NE

June 3: 5 red; 12 blue

Comments: Improper cold holding of PHF/TCS. Sandwich, prepped today, in open display 44-45 F, packaged items in sushi case above 41 F (sliced pork 44 F, meat and rice package 45 F). Correction: Maintain PHF/TCS in cold holding at or below 41 F. Place items in cold holding at or below 41 F (remember cold holding not cold making). CDI - sushi display items removed from sale/service. Sandwiches rapid chill. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Sushi display case ambient temperature 45 F, unable to maintain required temperatures. Correction: Repair or replace unit to provide required food temperatures of 41 F or lower. Test strips not available, not used. Correction: Provide and use sanitizer test kit. Re-inspection to verify correction action for Red High Risk violation. Upon inspection, observed internal food temperatures to be within required range, actual = 41 F. No repeat violations observed.

No violations found

▪ Pacific Road Chevron (3200 Pacific Ave. SE)

▪ Pizzeria La Gitana (518 Capitol Way S)

▪ Thunderbird Cafe (700 Israel Road SW)