Man dies after high-speed chase ends in Tumwater

How emergency calls are sent from 911 and received by responders Kris Woodrow, a dispatcher for Sound Sound 911, shows how she dispatches police and Central Pierce firefighter/paramedic Brad Watamura shows how emergency responders use the Mobile Data Computer in fire trucks and ambulances. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kris Woodrow, a dispatcher for Sound Sound 911, shows how she dispatches police and Central Pierce firefighter/paramedic Brad Watamura shows how emergency responders use the Mobile Data Computer in fire trucks and ambulances.

A 36-year-old man died following a high-speed chase that ended in Tumwater Monday evening. The man was reportedly cornered by patrons of a local business before being taken into police custody and suffering a medical emergency that led to his death.

According to the Office of the Lewis County Sheriff, the pursuit began about 5:20 p.m. Monday when a deputy saw an “erratically driven vehicle” headed north near milepost 77 in Chehalis on I-5 and unsuccessfully tried to stop it.

The chase that ensued included a Washington State Patrol Trooper who attempted to “deploy a tire deflation device,” which didn’t work out due to “the erratic operation of the suspect vehicle.”

The chase ultimately ended in Tumwater, where the man’s vehicle struck a retaining wall near the intersection of Deschutes Way SW and E Street SW. That’s when, according to the Office of the Lewis County Sheriff, the suspect fled on foot to a local business and its parking lot.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Patrons of the business cornered the man in the parking lot until the Lewis County Sheriff’s deputy took him into custody, reportedly without incident. However, the man ultimately didn’t survive the night.

“As the deputy was walking the suspect back to other awaiting patrol vehicles, the suspect appeared to suffer a medical event,” a news release from the Sheriff’s office reads. Despite the man receiving immediate aid, the release states he later died at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.

The man’s last known address is in Seattle; a passenger in the car, a 43-year-old female from Shoreline, was interviewed before being released at the scene.

The incident is now under investigation by the Region 3 Critical Incident Investigation Team and the Washington State Patrol.