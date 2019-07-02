Showers will move on in time for a pleasant 4th of July

Light showers leading up to the 4th The days leading up to the 4th of July will have light showers and overcast skies. The 4th of July will be more pleasant with partly sunny skies and a high of 73 degrees. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The days leading up to the 4th of July will have light showers and overcast skies. The 4th of July will be more pleasant with partly sunny skies and a high of 73 degrees.

Light showers and cloudy skies may foil summer plans for the next few days, but will they impact your Fourth of July?

The showers of Tuesday afternoon should dissipate by Wednesday, according to forecasters. The weather is expected to remain overcast throughout the day on Wednesday, but temperatures should warm up to a comfortable 73 degrees.

The weather should hold for a pleasant Independence Day. The National Weather Service predicts a high of 73 degrees in Olympia on the Fourth, with partly sunny conditions throughout the day and more cloud cover at night.

Despite the showers, the Washington state Department of Natural Resources lists the current fire danger as “moderate,” but that is good news for fireworks enthusiasts. Thurston County will allow fireworks in unincorporated areas Wednesday and Thursday, citing low fire danger, as reported by The Olympian last week.

However, not everyone is expected to have such a serene Fourth. Thunderstorms are expected in the Cascades along with heavy rainfall and “dangerous lightning,” according to the National Weather Service.

Highs will remain in the low 70s through the weekend. Into next week, forecasters predict things will warm up for the summer, with highs in the 80s from July 9 through July 17.