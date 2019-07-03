Lacey rings in the 4th of July with the annual Fireworks Spectacular

Lacey Fireworks Spectacular The City of Lacey put on its annual Fireworks Spectacular featuring live music, 23 local food vendors, bouncy castles, face painting, and a fireworks show. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The City of Lacey put on its annual Fireworks Spectacular featuring live music, 23 local food vendors, bouncy castles, face painting, and a fireworks show.

The City of Lacey is ringing in the Fourth of July in a big way at the annual Fireworks Spectacular at Rainier Vista Community Park.

This is the Lacey Parks and Recreations Department’s seventh year hosting the event, and the third year it’s held the Spectacular at Rainier Vista Community Park.

Crowds were treated to a selection of 23 local food vendors, face painting, a giant slide, obstacle course, and bounce house for children.

Lacey Recreation Supervisor Jeannette Sieler was excited about the bands coming to perform at Wednesday’s event.

“We have a bigger stage this year, and a couple of bands that are new to the event,” Sieler said. The Army National Guard rock band and Heart by Heart, a Heart tribute band featuring some of the original members, were performing before the fireworks at about 10 p.m.

Sieler estimated the event would draw around 10,000 visitors from around the community.

Attendees arrived hours before the fireworks to claim prime viewing spots on the field, some toting tents, lawn chairs, and even folding tables to ride out the wait.

The night culminated in a Fireworks Spectacular presented by Lacey Parks and Recreation, Twin Star Credit Union and the South Sound Center.

An interesting addition to this year’s event was 3D glasses provided to festival goers by Capital Collision and Lacey Collision, to enhance their firework viewing experience.

“They cause the fireworks to be right in your face, but in a safe way,” Sieler said. “They’re more special effects as opposed to being a 3D kind of thing.”

Production Manager at Lacey Collision Mike Longo said the company was excited to provide the glasses for the event. “We thought it was such a cool idea that we wanted to be part of sponsoring it.”