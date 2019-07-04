Local What’s Happening for July 4

Thursday

Tumwater Fourth of July Parade: This year’s theme is “As We Live, We Grow: Celebrating 150 Years.” It starts at 11 a.m. at Capitol Boulevard and Lee Street, then moves south to Israel Road and west to Linderson Way. Information: 360-754-4160; ci.tumwater.wa.us/departments/parks-recreation/classes-programs-sports/special-events/independence-day-parade

Artesian Family Festival & Thunder Valley Fireworks Show: Tumwater’s Fourth of July festival includes inflatables and face painting for the young ones, family entertainment and sky divers who drop in on the action, along with the county’s biggest fireworks display. The fun runs 6-11 p.m. at Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive SE. Parking is $10 per car. Information: 360-754-4160, ci.tumwater.wa.us/departments/parks-recreation/classes-programs-sports/special-events/artesian-family-festival-thunder-valley-fireworks

Freedom Fest at JBLM: The Joint Base Lewis-McChord festival includes rides, games, entertainment, a car show, a concert by America’s I Corps Band, and a fireworks display. The fun happens 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. at the base. The public must enter through the Dupont Gate just off exit 119. Information: jblmfreedomfest.com

Saturday

Mount Rainier Wine Festival: Enjoy a variety of Washington wines, tapas, and live music from 2-7 p.m. on the Alpine Inn lawn at Crystal Mountain. Tickets $49.66 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/10th-annual-mt-rainier-wine-festival-tickets-58022111698 and include one entry into the wine festival, eight 2-ounce tasting tickets, a raffle ticket, and commemorative wine glass. Information: 360-663-2262

Monday

Southwest Washington Juried Exhibition: The gallery at South Puget Sound Community College concludes its 2018-2019 season with this showcase for the region’s artists. The exhibition opens July 8 and runs through Aug. 22 at the Minnaert Center for the Arts on the Olympia campus, 2011 Mottman Road SW. An opening reception will occur from 6-9 p.m. when guest juror Dawna Holloway will select top artists to receive honors and awards. The exhibit will feature the works of 20 artists from Thurston and Pierce counties. The gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, or by appointment. Information: spscc.edu/gallery or 360-596-5527.

Tuesday

Stonecroft’s Christian Women’s Connection: The monthly lunch is at noon at Panorama’s Gallery, 1751 Circle Drive SE, Lacey. Master gardener Marcia Dillon will talk about “Better Summer Gardening” and how to grow better tomatoes. Inspirational speaker Donna Paris will talk about overcoming fears. Cost is $16, which includes Asian chicken salad, dessert, coffee/tea. For reservations, call Sylvia at 360-943-0627.

Wednesday

Thurston Chamber’s July Forum: Shauna Stewart, President/CEO of Experience Olympia and Beyond, will present the keynote address on “The Changing Nature of Travel” at 11:30 a.m. at Little Creek Casino and Resort, 91 State Route 108, Shelton. Cost is $35 for general admission, $25 for prepaid Chamber members and $30 for members at the door, and that includes lunch and a regional travel EXPO. Information: 360-357-3362 or thurstonchamber.com.

Summer Lecture Series kicks off with whale author: The 32nd annual Summer Lecture Series at Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge will kick off with a 7 p.m. presentation in the Norm Dicks Visitor Center auditorium. Leigh Calvez, naturalist and author of the best-selling “The Hidden Lives of Owls,” will discuss her new book, “The Breath of a Whale.” The lecture series continues each Wednesday evening in July and August. The auditorium seats 100 people and the doors open at 6 p.m. All lectures are free.

Yashiro Japanese Garden Volunteer Work Party: From 9:30 a.m. to noon, volunteers will be weeding and raking the trails and landscape at the park at 1010 Plum St. SE. Meet at the side entrance to the park. Parking is available at the Lee Creighton Justice Center, 900 Plum St. SE. Visit http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov/ to sign up to volunteer, then click on the work party you want to attend. Questions? Please call 360-753-8365.

Bigfoot in Washington speaker: The Lacey Museum invites the community to the “Bigfoot in Washington” speaker event at 5:30 p.m. at the Lacey City Hall Council Chambers, 420 College St. SE. Ryan Leisinger, creator of WashingtonBigfoot.com, will weave the tale of the historic and cultural importance of Bigfoot in Washington state, which leads the nation in total number of reports. Information: LaceyMuseum.org.