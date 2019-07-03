Need a job? Here’s your chance to plant trees, improve trails and respond to natural disasters

Strategies for interviewing Do your research. Take a look at the company's website. Practice with friends and family. These simple guidelines and more are outlined in this Department of Labor video on job interviewing strategies. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do your research. Take a look at the company's website. Practice with friends and family. These simple guidelines and more are outlined in this Department of Labor video on job interviewing strategies.

The state Department of Ecology is now recruiting to fill 300 environmental positions in the Washington Conservation Corps to plant trees, improve trails and respond to natural disasters.

The WCC seeks adults, ages 18 to 25, as well as Gulf War-era II veterans, reservists and active duty dependents with no age restrictions, according to a news release. Prior experience is not required.

If hired, the service term begins Oct. 7 and lasts 11 months.

WCC members are eligible for a $6,095 AmeriCorps education award after completing 11 months and 1,700 service hours. Members also are eligible for health insurance and a biweekly living allowance that pays the state’s minimum wage.

To apply, go to www.ecology.wa.gov/wcc.