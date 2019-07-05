Local What’s Happening for July 5

What’s Happening in the South Sound Take a look at the plethora of events and activities for families and kids around the South Sound. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look at the plethora of events and activities for families and kids around the South Sound.

Friday

Friday Night at the Marina: From 5-8 p.m. at the Boston Harbor Marina, 312 73rd Ave. NE, Olympia, Rogue Brewing will be pouring and the Buckshot Brass Band from Lakewood will be playing. Free (except for the beer). Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/441098529979661/

Saturday

Mount Rainier Wine Festival: Enjoy a variety of Washington wines, tapas, and live music from 2-7 p.m. on the Alpine Inn lawn at Crystal Mountain. Tickets $49.66 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/10th-annual-mt-rainier-wine-festival-tickets-58022111698 and include one entry into the wine festival, eight 2-ounce tasting tickets, a raffle ticket, and commemorative wine glass. Information: 360-663-2262

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Monday

Southwest Washington Juried Exhibition: The gallery at South Puget Sound Community College concludes its 2018-2019 season with this showcase for the region’s artists. The exhibition opens July 8 and runs through Aug. 22 at the Minnaert Center for the Arts on the Olympia campus, 2011 Mottman Road SW. An opening reception will occur from 6-9 p.m. when guest juror Dawna Holloway will select top artists to receive honors and awards. The exhibit will feature the works of 20 artists from Thurston and Pierce counties. The gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, or by appointment. Information: spscc.edu/gallery or 360-596-5527.

Tuesday

Stonecroft’s Christian Women’s Connection: The monthly lunch is at noon at Panorama’s Gallery, 1751 Circle Drive SE, Lacey. Master gardener Marcia Dillon will talk about “Better Summer Gardening” and how to grow better tomatoes. Inspirational speaker Donna Paris will talk about overcoming fears. Cost is $16, which includes Asian chicken salad, dessert, coffee/tea. For reservations, call Sylvia at 360-943-0627.

SPSCC Lacey Admissions Info Session: Learn about admissions, financial aid, assessment and placement, and more at this one-hour info session at 4 p.m. at South Puget Sound Community College’s Lacey campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. RSVP at https://www.facebook.com/events/631961833956175/ and check in at the One Stop when you arrive. Free.

Wednesday

Thurston Chamber’s July Forum: Shauna Stewart, President/CEO of Experience Olympia and Beyond, will present the keynote address on “The Changing Nature of Travel” at 11:30 a.m. at Little Creek Casino and Resort, 91 State Route 108, Shelton. Cost is $35 for general admission, $25 for prepaid Chamber members and $30 for members at the door, and that includes lunch and a regional travel EXPO. Information: 360-357-3362 or thurstonchamber.com.

Summer Lecture Series kicks off with whale author: The 32nd annual Summer Lecture Series at Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge will kick off with a 7 p.m. presentation in the Norm Dicks Visitor Center auditorium. Leigh Calvez, naturalist and author of the best-selling “The Hidden Lives of Owls,” will discuss her new book, “The Breath of a Whale.” The lecture series continues each Wednesday evening in July and August. The auditorium seats 100 people and the doors open at 6 p.m. All lectures are free.

Yashiro Japanese Garden Volunteer Work Party: From 9:30 a.m. to noon, volunteers will be weeding and raking the trails and landscape at the park at 1010 Plum St. SE. Meet at the side entrance to the park. Parking is available at the Lee Creighton Justice Center, 900 Plum St. SE. Visit http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov/ to sign up to volunteer, then click on the work party you want to attend. Questions? Please call 360-753-8365.

Bigfoot in Washington speaker: The Lacey Museum invites the community to the “Bigfoot in Washington” speaker event at 5:30 p.m. at the Lacey City Hall Council Chambers, 420 College St. SE. Ryan Leisinger, creator of WashingtonBigfoot.com, will weave the tale of the historic and cultural importance of Bigfoot in Washington state, which leads the nation in total number of reports. Information: LaceyMuseum.org.

Thursday

Puget Sound Brews & News: This monthly summertime speaker series hosted by the South Puget Sound Salmon Enhancement Group is at 6:30 p.m. at Boston Harbor Marina, 312 73rd Ave. NE, Olympia. This month’s speaker is Nate Johnson, who will speak on “Fire Ecology - Pass the Drip Torch.” Bring your SPSSEG pint glass or purchase one to receive $1 off your draft beers for the evening.