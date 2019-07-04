Tumwater celebrates its 150th year at annual 4th of July parade

Tumwater shows its red, white & blue colors with their annual Independence Day Parade With red, white and blue in abundance rows of spectators packed in along Capitol Blvd. during the City of Tumwater's 32nd Annual Independence Day Parade on July 4th. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With red, white and blue in abundance rows of spectators packed in along Capitol Blvd. during the City of Tumwater's 32nd Annual Independence Day Parade on July 4th.

Tumwater’s annual Independence Day Parade started with a literal bang this year when American Legion Post 100 let off a small replica cannon to announce the start of the festivities.

The antique piece of artillery delighted crowds — and set off one car alarm along the parade route.

The theme of this year’s parade was “As We Live, We Grow: Celebrating 150 Years” to commemorate Tumwater’s 150th year as an incorporated town. In honor of the occasion, past city council members served as grand marshals.

“They’re here to celebrate their past service to Tumwater and the growing community, so that’s kind of the highlight of the theme of the parade,” said Chuck Denney, director of Tumwater’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Denney estimates 6,000 to 8,000 spectators came to watch the 98 local organizations that participated.

That number included the Tenino High School band, which made the trek to Tumwater to march down the route. Although school isn’t in session, members volunteered their time to attend.

“They want to be patriotic and they enjoy the group effort,” said Tenino band booster Deb Reichelderfer. “We certainly get the kids who want to be here.”

Lyle and Charlene Hegsted drove their vintage Holsman down the parade route, dressed in early 1900s clothing. The car, only manufactured between 1902 and 1910, is one of just four in the Pacific Northwest, according to Lyle Hegsted. He compared the automobile to a “horseless carriage.” It’s their seventh year participating in the parade.

“We enjoy driving it, it’s a nice parade,” Hegsted said. “The people are friendly, it’s just a lot of fun.”

The American Made Rodeo Drill Team marched their team of 13 horses down the route, performing drills periodically along their way.

The team’s uniforms were perfectly on brand for the occasion.

“We represent America, and wear red, white and blue, so we came out to support,” said team member Crusita Jovlonski.

Attendees also donned patriotic get-ups to celebrate from the sidelines. Among them, Patte King waved and cheered wearing her 4th of July best, including a festive fanny pack, American flag glasses, and star spangled crocs.

King started attending the parade when it began in the 1980s, and has attended every year since. In fact, it’s where she first saw her husband.

“I saw him rollerblading in the parade the day before we were set up on a blind date,” King said. “It’s a great parade. My favorite part is coming and cheering and supporting the participants.”

The parade also featured local elected officials and candidates, the Tumwater High School band, and the Black Hills football club, which kicked a soccer ball back and forth over a net carried by volunteers down Capitol Boulevard.