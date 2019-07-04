3 people taken to Harborview after Aberdeen house fire Thursday morning

Three people were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle following a house fire on Duffy Street in Aberdeen about 4 a.m. Thursday. Courtesy of Aberdeen Police

Three people were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Thursday morning following a house fire in Aberdeen.

Just after 4 a.m., Aberdeen Police and Fire personnel responded to a report of flames visible on a three-story home in the 900 block of Duffy Street on the west end of Aberdeen. Firefighters found a fully involved structure fire, according to a news release from Aberdeen Police Lt. C. J. Chastain.

At the time of the report, people were still in the home trying to get out, the news release said. Aberdeen police said a total of seven occupants escaped the fire.

An 8-year-old girl, and 6-year-old and 3-year-old boys, all residents of the home, were taken to the Grays Harbor Community Hospital, according to the release. A 20-year-old man took himself to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for treatment. The man, the girl and the 6-year-old boy were later transferred to Harborview for specialized care.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation, and is still considered undetermined, according to the news release. The Aberdeen Fire Department estimates a $268,000 loss to the structure and contents, the release said.

Hoquiam Fire Department provided mutual aid during the fire.