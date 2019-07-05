Young siblings flown to Harborview after they were hit by a car near Olympia

A 2-year-old boy and his 4-year-old sister were hit by a car while playing Thursday afternoon near Olympia, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The two were playing with a group of children in a grassy area near a gravel road at the Seashore Villa home park on Cushman Road Northeast when a car rounded a corner, went off the road and hit the children, according to Sgt. Cameron Simper.

The siblings were flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The boy’s injuries were life-threatening but the girl’s injuries were not.

Simper said it appeared to be an accident and the driver, a 63-year-old woman, showed no signs of impairment.



