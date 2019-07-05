Man taken to Providence in critical condition after falling from Fourth Avenue bridge

A man in his mid-20s was taken to the hospital late Thursday after he fell from Olympia’s Fourth Avenue bridge.

Police were called about 10:40 p.m. for a report of a man who fell from the bridge onto land below it. He was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in critical condition, according to Lt. Paul Lower.

It was not clear whether he fell or jumped, though the person who called 911 said the man did not intentionally jump, according to Olympia Fire Department Assistant Chief Kevin Bossar.

Lower said police found no signs of an assault or foul play.

The man’s condition as of Friday morning was not immediately available.