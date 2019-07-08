Local What’s Happening for July 8

What’s Happening Meetings Let your voice be heard through community and council meetings, workshops and public hearings. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Let your voice be heard through community and council meetings, workshops and public hearings.

Monday

Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging community forum: The Area Agency on Aging is seeking input in the development of its four-year plan at this forum from 9-11 a.m. at the Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave SE. The agency plans programming and services and assesses the needs of older adults, adults with disabilities and their caregivers in the Lewis, Mason and Thurston counties. Visit www.lmtaaa.org for more information and to take the Area Plan survey.

Southwest Washington Juried Exhibition: The gallery at South Puget Sound Community College concludes its 2018-2019 season with this showcase for the region’s artists. The exhibition opens July 8 and runs through Aug. 22 at the Minnaert Center for the Arts on the Olympia campus, 2011 Mottman Road SW. An opening reception will occur from 6-9 p.m. when guest juror Dawna Holloway will select top artists to receive honors and awards. The exhibit will feature the works of 20 artists from Thurston and Pierce counties. The gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, or by appointment. Information: spscc.edu/gallery or 360-596-5527.

Tuesday

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Stonecroft’s Christian Women’s Connection: The monthly lunch is at noon at Panorama’s Gallery, 1751 Circle Drive SE, Lacey. Master gardener Marcia Dillon will talk about “Better Summer Gardening” and how to grow better tomatoes. Inspirational speaker Donna Paris will talk about overcoming fears. Cost is $16, which includes Asian chicken salad, dessert, coffee/tea. For reservations, call Sylvia at 360-943-0627.

SPSCC Lacey Admissions Info Session: Learn about admissions, financial aid, assessment and placement, and more at this one-hour info session at 4 p.m. at South Puget Sound Community College’s Lacey campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. RSVP at https://www.facebook.com/events/631961833956175/ and check in at the One Stop when you arrive. Free.

Wednesday

Thurston Chamber’s July Forum: Shauna Stewart, President/CEO of Experience Olympia and Beyond, will present the keynote address on “The Changing Nature of Travel” at 11:30 a.m. at Little Creek Casino and Resort, 91 State Route 108, Shelton. Cost is $35 for general admission, $25 for prepaid Chamber members and $30 for members at the door, and that includes lunch and a regional travel EXPO. Information: 360-357-3362 or thurstonchamber.com.

Summer Lecture Series kicks off with whale author: The 32nd annual Summer Lecture Series at Billy Frank Jr. Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge will kick off with a 7 p.m. presentation in the Norm Dicks Visitor Center auditorium. Leigh Calvez, naturalist and author of the best-selling “The Hidden Lives of Owls,” will discuss her new book, “The Breath of a Whale.” The lecture series continues each Wednesday evening in July and August. The auditorium seats 100 people and the doors open at 6 p.m. All lectures are free.

Yashiro Japanese Garden Volunteer Work Party: From 9:30 a.m. to noon, volunteers will be weeding and raking the trails and landscape at the park at 1010 Plum St. SE. Meet at the side entrance to the park. Parking is available at the Lee Creighton Justice Center, 900 Plum St. SE. Visit http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov/ to sign up to volunteer, then click on the work party you want to attend. Questions? Please call 360-753-8365.

Bigfoot in Washington speaker: The Lacey Museum invites the community to the “Bigfoot in Washington” speaker event at 5:30 p.m. at the Lacey City Hall Council Chambers, 420 College St. SE. Ryan Leisinger, creator of WashingtonBigfoot.com, will weave the tale of the historic and cultural importance of Bigfoot in Washington state, which leads the nation in total number of reports. Information: LaceyMuseum.org.

Thursday

Puget Sound Brews & News: This monthly summertime speaker series hosted by the South Puget Sound Salmon Enhancement Group is at 6:30 p.m. at Boston Harbor Marina, 312 73rd Ave. NE, Olympia. This month’s speaker is Nate Johnson, who will speak on “Fire Ecology - Pass the Drip Torch.” Bring your SPSSEG pint glass or purchase one to receive $1 off your draft beers for the evening.

Friday

Candidate forum for Olympia Mayor: The Thurston County League of Women Voters and The Olympian are sponsoring a forum so residents can meet the candidates before the Aug. 6 primary. The forum will run from 7-9 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Candidates are Brenden Clerget, Nathaniel Jones, David Ross and Cheryl Selby. The League also conducted additional candidate forums that were videotaped by Thurston Community Media and can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL6kKZRfmGAdXlaoQ2qsxO1r1GHQoTUbYB or on Comcast Channel 77. Those videos include council candidates from Lacey, Olympia and Yelm as well as the Olympia mayoral candidates discussing additional topics.

Big Hair Bingo: Get out that fabulous ‘80s outfit and strut your stuff at the new Big Hair Bingo at the Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. Doors open at 6 p.m. for $5 bingo dinner; the game starts at 7 p.m. There will be a costume contest, full bar, and 50/50 raffle. Cost is $20 for a game pack and entrance fee, and $2 per special game. Must be 21 and older to attend. To reserve a table for 6-8 people, call 360-407-3967. All proceeds benefit Senior Services for South Sound.

Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging community forum: The Area Agency on Aging is seeking input in the development of its four-year plan, and its first forum is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Shelton Senior Center, 190 W. Sentry Drive. The agency plans programming and services and assesses the needs of older adults, adults with disabilities and their caregivers in the Lewis, Mason and Thurston counties. Visit www.lmtaaa.org for more information and to take the Area Plan survey.

Lights for Libery vigil: From 7 to 9:30 p.m. those opposed to the detention camps on the southern U.S. border will protest the conditions faced by refugees. The Olympia event will take place on the steps of the State Capitol building, 416 Sid Snyder Ave. SW. Information: www.lightsforliberty.org

Saturday and Sunday

What It Is Documentary Festival at Olympia Film Society: The two-day festival that presents both short and feature-length documentaries from across the world will screen at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE. Saturday night’s lineup starts at 4 p.m. and includes “Station 93” with director Q&A, “ArtiFISHal,” and “Romantic Comedy.” Sunday’s lineup starts at 2:30 p.m. and includes “If the Dancer Dances,” “The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blache,” and “The Quiet One.” Information: https://olympiafilmsociety.org/what-it-is/

Northwest Pirate Festival: Watch two pirate crews as they seek to win your favor and support with music and shanties, entertaining battles, cannons, and shenanigans from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days at the Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE. Food is aplenty at The Galley, you can drink rum and grog at The Crow’s Nest Inn, and buy baubles and trinkets at The Market. Organizers encourage visitors to come dressed in their best pirate attire. Adult day passes are $16 and two-day passes are $28; children and seniors get in for $12 or $22 for two days; and those younger than 5 get in free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/nwpiratefestival/

South Sound BBQ Festival: Do you love slow-cooked traditional BBQ? Well here’s your chance to get your taste buds satisfied. The event at Lacey’s Huntamer Park, 629 Woodland Square Loop SE, will include a professional cook-off sanctioned by the Pacific Northwest BBQ Association plus an assortment of food vendors and non-food vendors from around the South Sound. There will be live entertainment, free kids activities, chicken wing eating contest, and an adult-only beer and wine garden. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; beer garden hours are noon to 8 p.m. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/317021992486515/