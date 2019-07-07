Beginning Monday, a new construction project gets underway on College Street in Lacey

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

Beginning Monday, a new construction project gets underway in Lacey that will replace the pavement on College Street between 37th Avenue Southeast and just south of the 45th Avenue Southeast roundabout, according to city information.

Not only can commuters expect delays on College Street, the street will be closed to traffic in that area Thursday and Friday. The paving project is expected to be complete on Saturday, city information shows.

The new construction project is the latest to focus on College Street.

In addition to the paving project, the north end of College Street is being widened between 18th and 25th and a new roundabout will be added at 22nd.

Parcels are being cleared in the area, and because the roundabout will encroach on Mountain View Elementary, crews have been busy relocating school parking to a ball field just east of the school.

The ultimate goal is to widen College Street between Lacey Boulevard and 37th Avenue, so it has the look and feel of what drivers are already familiar with between 37th Avenue and Yelm Highway, The Olympian reported in April.

That stretch has more room for traffic and pedestrians.

“We are setting the foundation for the future corridor,” City Manager Scott Spence told The Olympian about the first phase of work, which is expected to be complete by the fall or winter of 2020.