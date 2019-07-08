Dead gray whale found floating in South Puget Sound’s Budd Inlet

Dramatic footage shows whales rescued from entanglements Whales can become trapped in fishing gear and other lines and ropes along the coasts of the United States. NOAA confirmed 76 such cases in 2017 involving humpbacks, gray, minke, blue and North Atlantic right whales. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whales can become trapped in fishing gear and other lines and ropes along the coasts of the United States. NOAA confirmed 76 such cases in 2017 involving humpbacks, gray, minke, blue and North Atlantic right whales.

A 40-foot gray whale, last seen alive on July 3, was found dead Saturday in Budd Inlet, according to Cascadia Research, a nonprofit known for its work with marine mammals.

After the whale was found dead near West Bay Marina, it was towed to an undisclosed beach and examined Sunday afternoon, said Jessie Huggins, a stranding coordinator with the nonprofit.

Officials with the state Department of Fish & Wildlife and Gig Harbor-based World Vets also were involved in examining the whale, she said.

The whale was an adult male. It showed no signs of a ship strike or entanglement, but it was extremely emaciated due to malnutrition.

Cascadia Research had been monitoring the whale. It previously was seen in South Sound waters near Allyn and Grapeview. Huggins said its death was not totally unexpected given its condition.

“It’s better for the whale (to have died) because it’s no longer suffering,” she said.

More than 30 gray whales have died this year in Washington state, but the state is not alone, Huggins said. A high number of gray whale deaths have been reported from Mexico to Alaska.

Gray whales feed in Alaska before they migrate south. Their deaths might be attributed to a lack of food, or an over abundance of whales, or a combination of both, she said.