Public meeting coming on church’s plan to open tiny home village

Westminster Presbyterian Church in Olympia. aspegman@theolympian.com

An Olympia church that wants to house people in tiny homes on its property will hold a public meeting on its plan later this month.

In May, Westminster Presbyterian Church on Boulevard Road Southeast announced plans to offer homeless people transitional housing. Up to 10 people would live in eight 8-foot-by-12-foot structures and share a kitchen in the southwest corner of the church property, according to plans submitted to the city of Olympia.

The meeting on the plan is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 24 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1925 Boulevard Road SE.





Westminster has applied for a permit from the city under its revised emergency housing ordinance, which requires applicants to conduct a public meeting. It is the first application submitted since the ordinance passed last year.

Meanwhile, the city has committed $100,000 to support tiny homes and shelters hosted by churches and nonprofits. At Westminster, the Low Income Housing Institute, which runs a city-owned tiny home village near Plum Street Southwest, would provide case management under a contract with the city.

Westminster’s proposal is the first to come out of a group of faith-based organizations that has been working since last fall on ways to address homelessness.