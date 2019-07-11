Local What’s Happening for July 11

Thursday

Puget Sound Brews & News: This monthly summertime speaker series hosted by the South Puget Sound Salmon Enhancement Group is at 6:30 p.m. at Boston Harbor Marina, 312 73rd Ave. NE, Olympia. This month’s speaker is Nate Johnson, who will speak on “Fire Ecology - Pass the Drip Torch.” Bring your SPSSEG pint glass or purchase one to receive $1 off your draft beers for the evening.

Friday

Candidate forum for Olympia Mayor: The Thurston County League of Women Voters and The Olympian are sponsoring a forum so residents can meet the candidates before the Aug. 6 primary. The forum will run from 7-9 p.m. at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Candidates are Brenden Clerget, Nathaniel Jones, David Ross and Cheryl Selby. The League also conducted additional candidate forums that were videotaped by Thurston Community Media and can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL6kKZRfmGAdXlaoQ2qsxO1r1GHQoTUbYB or on Comcast Channel 77. Those videos include council candidates from Lacey, Olympia and Yelm as well as the Olympia mayoral candidates discussing additional topics.

Big Hair Bingo: Get out that fabulous ‘80s outfit and strut your stuff at the new Big Hair Bingo at the Lacey Senior Center, 6757 Pacific Ave. SE. Doors open at 6 p.m. for $5 bingo dinner; the game starts at 7 p.m. There will be a costume contest, full bar, and 50/50 raffle. Cost is $20 for a game pack and entrance fee, and $2 per special game. Must be 21 and older to attend. To reserve a table for 6-8 people, call 360-407-3967. All proceeds benefit Senior Services for South Sound.

Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging community forum: The Area Agency on Aging is seeking input in the development of its four-year plan at this forum from 10 a.m. to noon at the Shelton Senior Center, 190 W. Sentry Drive. The agency plans programming and services and assesses the needs of older adults, adults with disabilities and their caregivers in the Lewis, Mason and Thurston counties. Visit www.lmtaaa.org for more information and to take the Area Plan survey.

Lights for Libery vigil: From 7 to 9:30 p.m. those opposed to the detention camps on the southern U.S. border will protest the conditions faced by refugees. The Olympia event will take place on the steps of the State Capitol building, 416 Sid Snyder Ave. SW. Information: www.lightsforliberty.org

Saturday

South Sound BBQ Festival: Do you love slow-cooked traditional BBQ? Well here’s your chance to get your taste buds satisfied. The event at Lacey’s Huntamer Park, 629 Woodland Square Loop SE, will include a professional cook-off sanctioned by the Pacific Northwest BBQ Association plus an assortment of food vendors and non-food vendors. There will be live entertainment, free kids activities, chicken wing eating contest, and an adult-only beer and wine garden. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; beer garden hours are noon to 8 p.m. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/317021992486515/

Saturday and Sunday

What It Is Documentary Festival at Olympia Film Society: The two-day festival that presents both short and feature-length documentaries from across the world will screen at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE. Saturday night’s lineup starts at 4 p.m. and includes “Station 93” with director Q&A, “ArtiFISHal,” and “Romantic Comedy.” Sunday’s lineup starts at 2:30 p.m. and includes “If the Dancer Dances,” “The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blache,” and “The Quiet One.” Information: https://olympiafilmsociety.org/what-it-is/

Northwest Pirate Festival: Watch two pirate crews as they seek to win your favor and support with music and shanties, entertaining battles, cannons, and shenanigans from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days at the Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE. Food is aplenty at The Galley, you can drink rum and grog at The Crow’s Nest Inn, and buy baubles and trinkets at The Market. Organizers encourage visitors to come dressed in their best pirate attire. Adult day passes are $16 and two-day passes are $28; children and seniors get in for $12 or $22 for two days; and those younger than 5 get in free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/nwpiratefestival/

Monday

Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging community forum: Area Agency on Aging will host this community forum to collect input on its four-year plan that includes strategies on how the agency will provide and deliver services. The forum will run from noon to 2 p.m. at the Twin Cities Senior Center in Chehalis. The agency plans programming and services and assesses the needs of older adults, adults with disabilities and their caregivers. Visit www.lmtaaa.org/area-plan.html for more information and to take the Area Plan survey.

Marine Creature Monday: This all-ages event offer at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Boston Harbor Marina, 312 73rd Ave. NE, Olympia, provides a first-hand experience with what lives below the dock. Stream Team is pairing with local divers for hands-on viewing of some of the wonders of Puget Sound’s marine life. Divers will demonstrate their equipment prior to diving to the bottom of the sound to collect various marine creatures for up close viewing. Open to Thurston County residents only. Free, but registration required at https://www.cervistech.com/acts/console.php?console_type=event_list&event_id=1124&console_id=0091&ht=1. Other sessions will be offered on Mondays through Aug. 19.

Tuesday

Workshop on immigration justice: Hear stories of those caught up in the border crisis, learn how local and regional relief organizations are providing services, and learn how individuals can be part of efforts to aid immigrants and refugees from 7-9 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW. Information: faithinactionministry@ouuc.org

Pasture Management and Fencing Systems Field Day and Farm Dinner: Farmers, ranchers, and interested citizens are invited to a field day from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Riverbend Ranch, 2840 184th Ave SE, Tenino. This field day will focus on grazing management for forage productivity and habitat, and include discussion on how grazed working lands can be integrated into Thurston County’s Habitat Conservation Plan for endangered prairie species. Dinner will be pulled pork, coleslaw, baked beans, and cornbread. Registration is free. RSVP to bramwell@wsu.edu or 360-790-9308.

Wednesday

Capital Lakefair kicks off: Lakefair opens for its long weekend run at noon, and will be open until 11 p.m., offering a carnival, live entertainment, food concessions and vendor booths at Heritage Park in downtown Olympia. The High School Battle of the Bands takes place at 6 p.m. on the main stage. Information: www.lakefair.org

Grass Lake Nature Park Volunteer Work Party: The work party will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon and will focus on digging out blackberries throughout the park. Full-length pants and a layered long-sleeved shirts are strongly encouraged. Meet near the kiosk sign inside the park at 814 Kaiser Road NW. Limited parking available. Visit http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov/ to sign up to be a volunteer, then click on the work party you want to attend. Questions? Call 360-753-8365.

Timberland Regional Library Community Check-In: The library system has drafted a Strategic Plan and has planned a series of meetings to collect feedback from library patrons throughout the region. The first meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at Montesano Timberland Library, 125 S. Main St., Montesano. Information: https://www.trl.org/2019-action-plan