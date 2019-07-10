Restaurant inspections for July 10

Restaurant safety is a three-way partnership with customers, owners and inspectors Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day.

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

The Oly Grind

2225 Carriage Drive SW

July 3: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Two-door merchandiser at 40 F ambient. 30-45 day inspection. Chlorine sanitizer greater than 200 ppm chlorine. Chlorine sanitizer must be held between 50 and100 ppm. Corrected: Refreshed and tested at 100 ppm. Excellent hand washing observed during inspection. Dump sink faucet not repaired per May 14 pre-opening inspection report. Ensure faucet is repaired within three months. Currently selling baked quiche from Left Bank. Quiche are delivered at room temperature and held at room temperature. Will contact Left Bank regarding shelf stable status. Quiches removed until inspector notifies facility of decision regarding storage. Added after inspection: Quiches delivered to facility from Left Bank are considered potentially hazardous and must be held under temperature control during transportation and storage at 41 F and below.

HotSauceFresh

Olympia Farmers Market

June 29: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: Bottled sauces display, 42 F (outside temperature). Unit thermometers absent in coolers. Correction: Provide and use. Cardboard insulates and may be a temperature transfer barrier in coolers. Place more ice in coolers. No violation, if tested inside bottle would be below 41 F.

Mekong

125 Columbia St. NW

June 29: 30 red; 5 blue

Comments: Bare hands used for cutting romaine salad. Corrected: Gloves used. Call inspector when dishwasher replaces expired food worker card. Get card/copy by July 9. In kitchen, front of particle board counter top (table) breaking apart. Replace by July 26.

Golf Club at Hawks Prairie

8383 Vicwood Lane NE

June 28: 15 red; 5 blue

Comments: Improper cold holding of PHF. Foods in small walk-in above 41 F. Correction: Ensure foods in cold holding maintained at or below 41 F. Take temperatures multiple times daily. CDI - voluntarily discarded. Correction: Repair and maintain to provide required food temps. Improper consumer advisory. Disclaimer and reminder statements absent. Correction: Provide on menu items cooked to order. Provide storage area for trays away from hand sink.

McDonald’s

2430 93rd Avenue SW

June 27: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Dishwashing sanitizer greater than 400 ppm QUAT. Must be 200-300 ppm. Have the dispensing unit serviced to properly dispense correct concentration. Corrective action: Add water to sanitizing sink and use test paper to prepare and maintain proper solution strength.

MiSo

2539 Marvin Road NE

June 27: 0 red; 2 blue

Comments: Physical facilities inadequately installed, shelving/insufficient in storage area. Correction: Store items 6 inches or greater from floor. Provide additional shelving. Ensure foods placed in make/prep units are 41 F or lower. Ensure proper consumer advisory at each location.

MiSo

4514 Lacey Boulevard SE

June 27: 30 red; 2 blue

Comments: Improper hand washing. Employee washed hands for less then required 20 seconds, three-to-five splash and dash. Correction: Properly wash hands at an approved and properly stocked hand sink with soap and warm water (100-200 F) for 20 seconds minimum. CDI - rewashed. Improper consumer advisory. Asterisk absent on menu for POKE nachos. Correction: Provide. Storage room floor dirty. Correction: Clean and maintain.

Parker’s Lunchbox

500 Lilly Road NE

June 27: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: All foods in two-door reach-in (ATOSA) at 49-51 F. This unit must keep foods at or below 41 F. Correction: Setting of temperature checked at 37 F. Measure food temperatures in 30-45 minutes to verify temperatures reach 41 F or less. If not, remove foods to properly working refrigeration and put ATOSA out of service until repaired. NOTE: Obtain a probe stem food thermometer that scales from 0-220 in addition to infrared currently using.

Starbucks #381

550 Capitol Way S

June 26: 0 red; 3 blue

Comments: None.

Quality Food Centers #126

4775 Whitman Lane SE

June 14: 35 red; 0 blue

Comments: Contact sanitizer 300 ppm quat. Baked chicken in hot case at 120-123 F. This and all cooked PHFs must be hot held above 135 F. Corrective actions: Removed and panned to cool in walk-in (last recorded temperature check at 12 p.m., 135 F). Unit should be adjusted to operate at higher temperature. The water pressure at two of the hand wash sinks is inadequate (low volume). Clean screens, turn up supply valves, etc. to increase flow.

Walmart #3850

5900 Littlerock Road SW

June 4: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Sanitizer at 300 ppm QUAT. Sanitizer not available in bakery food prep area. Sanitizer must be available and used at all times that food prep is occurring. Corrected: Bottle filled and placed in area.

Equal Latin

520 E 4th Avenue -22

May 31: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: Salad bar food is warm. Tomato, salad, peas all 47-49 F (gauge reads low, 42 F, thermometer 47 F). Turning colder did not correct. Service immediately, move all food tonight. Call inspector when tempeature is 41 F or less.

No violations found

▪ Dairy Queen (4545 Yelm Highway SE)

▪ Hawley’s Gelato & Coffee (511 Washington St. SE)

▪ Subway (2430 93rd Ave. SW)