Fireworks ignite grass fire near Rainier Vista Park, Lacey fire officials say

Fireworks are to blame for a grass fire in Lacey on Monday, according to Lacey Fire District 3.

About 1:40 p.m. Monday, Lacey fire crews were dispatched to a 1-acre grass fire in the 5300 block of Parkside Drive Southeast, which is just west of Rainier Vista Community Park.

Children were reportedly playing with fireworks in the area, the fire district said via social media.

“Temperatures are not super high but area grasses don’t care. It’s dry out here,” the district message reads.

Battalion chief Ryan Fox said Tuesday Lacey fire responded to the scene with multiple units. The blaze did not immediately threaten structures in the area, he said.

Although apparently some were using fireworks on Monday, Lacey has had a fireworks ban in place since 2007.

Voters approved the ban in November 2005 and it took effect a little more than a year later, City Manager Scott Spence said.

Olympia and Tumwater also have fireworks bans. Thurston County, too, has the option to ban their use if the commission feels weather conditions are dry and unsafe. They did not take that step this year.