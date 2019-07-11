Local Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

Anthony M. Degollado

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Thurston County. They are not wanted by law enforcement at this time.

All Level 2, Level 3 and transient sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County are listed on the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s website at www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff.

Age: 28.

Description: White, 5-foot-8, 230 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.

Status: Level 3.

Registered to live at: 2300 block of Trosper Road Southwest, Tumwater.

Criminal history: In March 2010, Degollado pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to one count of indecent liberties and was sentenced to 30 months of confinement. He was convicted of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old female when he was 18.

Timothy S. Harrison

Age: 29.

Description: Black, 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.

Status: Level 2.

Registered to live at: Transient.

Criminal history: In September 2015, Harrison pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to two counts of third-degree child rape and was sentenced to 60 months of confinement. He was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old female when he was 24.