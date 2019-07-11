Olympia man hurt after rollover crash on southbound I-5

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

An Olympia man was hurt Wednesday after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed on southbound I-5 in Tumwater, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 4:30 a.m., the vehicle, thought to be traveling at a high rate of speed, was headed south on the freeway when it rolled and wound up in a ditch near the Trosper Road overpass at I-5, Trooper Johnna Batiste said Thursday.

The driver lost control, she said.

The 44-year-old man was then taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma.

