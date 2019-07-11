Local
Olympia man hurt after rollover crash on southbound I-5
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
An Olympia man was hurt Wednesday after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed on southbound I-5 in Tumwater, according to the Washington State Patrol.
About 4:30 a.m., the vehicle, thought to be traveling at a high rate of speed, was headed south on the freeway when it rolled and wound up in a ditch near the Trosper Road overpass at I-5, Trooper Johnna Batiste said Thursday.
The driver lost control, she said.
The 44-year-old man was then taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma.
Comments