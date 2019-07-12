Local
Police ask for help finding Olympia woman missing since June
Olympia police are asking for help in finding a missing woman.
Susan Lundy, 58, was last seen walking near her home on the 1400 block of Division Street Northwest on June 30. She was walking in the neighborhood east of Division Street.
Friends and family have had no contact with her since then and say that type of behavior is “highly usual,” according to Lt. Paul Lower.
Lundy is described as a white woman, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 360-704-2740 or detectives at 360-753-8300.
