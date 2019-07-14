Local What’s Happening for July 14

What’s Happening in the South Sound Take a look at the plethora of events and activities for families and kids around the South Sound. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look at the plethora of events and activities for families and kids around the South Sound.

Sunday

What It Is Documentary Festival at Olympia Film Society: The two-day documentary film festival wraps up at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE. Screenings begin at 2:30 p.m. and include “If the Dancer Dances,” “The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blache,” and “The Quiet One.” Information: https://olympiafilmsociety.org/what-it-is/

Northwest Pirate Festival: Watch two pirate crews as they seek to win your favor and support with music and shanties, entertaining battles, cannons, and shenanigans from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE. Food is aplenty at The Galley, you can drink rum and grog at The Crow’s Nest Inn, and buy baubles and trinkets at The Market. Organizers encourage visitors to come dressed in their best pirate attire. Adult day passes are $16; children and seniors get in for $12; and those younger than 5 get in free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/nwpiratefestival/

Monday

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lewis-Mason-Thurston Area Agency on Aging community forum: Area Agency on Aging will host this community forum to collect input on its four-year plan that includes strategies on how the agency will provide and deliver services. The forum will run from noon to 2 p.m. at the Twin Cities Senior Center in Chehalis. The agency plans programming and services and assesses the needs of older adults, adults with disabilities and their caregivers. Visit www.lmtaaa.org/area-plan.html for more information and to take the Area Plan survey.

Marine Creature Monday: This all-ages event offer at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Boston Harbor Marina, 312 73rd Ave. NE, Olympia, provides a first-hand experience with what lives below the dock. Stream Team is pairing with local divers for hands-on viewing of some of the wonders of Puget Sound’s marine life. Divers will demonstrate their equipment prior to diving to the bottom of the sound to collect various marine creatures for up close viewing. Open to Thurston County residents only. Free, but registration required at https://www.cervistech.com/acts/console.php?console_type=event_list&event_id=1124&console_id=0091&ht=1. Other sessions will be offered on Mondays through Aug. 19.

L&I Restore Overtime Forum: The state Department of Labor & Industries is hosting its first public forum on the plan to restore Washington overtime protections. The forum will begin at 1 p.m. at L&I headquarters, 7273 Linderson Way SW, Tumwater, and will include an explanation of the proposed changes, which will return overtime to almost 45 percent of Washington’s salaried workers. The state overtime rules are used to determine if someone can be considered an “overtime exempt” employee; the rules set the minimum salary for a worker who does not get paid for overtime. L&I is hosting seven forums across the state, as well as accepting public comment online. After public comment closes, L&I is set to release its final ruling in October. Learn more about the process online here.

Lifelong voters to be recognized: The Thurston County Auditor will honor hundreds of citizens who’ve voted for 50 years or more at a “Civic Pride Honor Roll” ceremony at 2 p.m. at the Hotel RL, 2300 Evergreen Park Drive SW, Olympia. Honorees will receive a certificate and commemorative lapel pin and hear from speakers. Information: 360-786-5408 or elections@co.thurston.wa.us.

Tuesday

Workshop on immigration justice: Hear stories of those caught up in the border crisis, learn how local and regional relief organizations are providing services, and learn how individuals can be part of efforts to aid immigrants and refugees from 7-9 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW. Information: faithinactionministry@ouuc.org

Pasture Management and Fencing Systems Field Day and Farm Dinner: Farmers, ranchers, and interested citizens are invited to a field day from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Riverbend Ranch, 2840 184th Ave SE, Tenino. This field day will focus on grazing management for forage productivity and habitat, and include discussion on how grazed working lands can be integrated into Thurston County’s Habitat Conservation Plan for endangered prairie species. Dinner will be pulled pork, coleslaw, baked beans, and cornbread. Registration is free. RSVP to bramwell@wsu.edu or 360-790-9308.

Whale sanctuary public meeting: The Whale Sanctuary Project will kick off a series of public meetings across the Puget Sound region to discuss the concept for a retirement home for orcas released from entertainment parks and aquariums, that would also serve as a rehab/rescue facility for endangered Southern Resident orcas. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the Capitol Room at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 415 Capitol Way N. Meetings also will be held in Gig Harbor, Seattle, San Juan Island, Orcas Island and Lopez Island.

Salmon Steward Training: The Stream Team is looking for new Salmon Stewards, and will be offering training from 6-8 p.m. at Olympia City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E. All new Salmon Stewards must attend the three basic trainings and at least one field training; subsequent trainings are planned for 6-8 p.m. July 30 and Aug. 13. Information: Register here or contact Michelle at mstevie@ci.olympia.wa.us

Wednesday

Capital Lakefair kicks off: Lakefair opens for its long weekend run at noon, and will be open until 11 p.m., offering a carnival, live entertainment, food concessions and vendor booths at Heritage Park in downtown Olympia. The High School Battle of the Bands takes place at 6 p.m. on the main stage. Information: www.lakefair.org

Grass Lake Nature Park Volunteer Work Party: The work party will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon and will focus on digging out blackberries throughout the park. Full-length pants and a layered long-sleeved shirts are strongly encouraged. Meet near the kiosk sign inside the park at 814 Kaiser Road NW. Limited parking available. Visit http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov/ to sign up to be a volunteer, then click on the work party you want to attend. Questions? Call 360-753-8365.

Timberland Regional Library Community Check-In: The library system has drafted a Strategic Plan and has planned a series of meetings to collect feedback from library patrons throughout the region. The first meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at Montesano Timberland Library, 125 S. Main St., Montesano. Information: https://www.trl.org/2019-action-plan

Thursday

McLane Creek Trail Maintenance: Spend from 3 to 5:30 p.m. with the Native Plant Salvage Project, Stream Team and the Department of Natural Resources to steward the beautiful McLane Creek Trail by trimming back growth, pulling weeds and clearing the paths of any large debris. For more information and registration, go to https://streamteam.info/events/#event-calendar

Thursday through Saturday

Plum Street Village Mosaic project: The Arbutus Folk School, along with the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI), is hosting a three-day community mosaic workshop to collaboratively work on a welcome sign for the Plum Street Tiny Home Village. The workshops will run 1-4 p.m. each day at Arbutus, 610 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia. Information: www.arbutusfolkschool.org/plum-st-village-mosaic

Friday

Friday Night at the Marina: Bellingham’s Kulshan Brewing will be the featured brewery at this weekly summertime event with food and live music from 5-8 p.m. at Boston Harbor Marina, 312 73rd Ave NE. Admission is free; food and beer for purchase. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/428182511249691/

Lakefair 50+ in the Park: Senior Day at Lakefair this year will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. near the entertainment stage at Heritage Park, and will include live entertainment by Entertainment Explosion (9:45 a.m.), Off Boulevard (11 a.m.) and Memphis Belles (12:30 a.m.) Free, with prizes and giveaways. Information: https://docs.wixstatic.com/ugd/24eca2_f6ec40b26c284212be19e6a8f12e083f.pdf

Saturday

Lakefair Grand Parade: The annual parade begins at 5 p.m. and runs north on Capitol Way from 20th Street to Fifth Avenue, ending near the bridge. The event kicks off with pre-parade festivities at 4:45 p.m. to get the crowd warmed up. Find more information about all Lakefair activities and events at https://www.lakefair.org/events

Junior Ranger Adventures: Have a kid interested in all things nature? You might have a Junior Ranger on your hands! From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. kids ages 6 to 9 can join Park Rangers and Stewardship staff on fun adventures at three different parks. The day will include a nature walk, wildlife observation, fun activities and a picnic. At the end they will earn a Junior Ranger Badge. Transportation and supervision included. Registration required. To sign up, or for more information, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/olyparksartsrec/Activity_Search/junior-ranger-adventures/6285.

Saturday and July 21

Capital City 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament: The competition runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and will feature games on 27 courts on the Capitol Campus. Organizers estimate a crowd of 5,000. Information: https://www.capitalcity3on3.com/

Want to submit an item for What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.