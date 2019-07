Local What’s Happening for July 16

Tuesday

Workshop on immigration justice: Hear stories of those caught up in the border crisis, learn how local and regional relief organizations are providing services, and learn how individuals can be part of efforts to aid immigrants and refugees from 7-9 p.m. at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW. Information: faithinactionministry@ouuc.org

Pasture Management and Fencing Systems Field Day and Farm Dinner: Farmers, ranchers, and interested citizens are invited to a field day from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Riverbend Ranch, 2840 184th Ave SE, Tenino. This field day will focus on grazing management for forage productivity and habitat, and include discussion on how grazed working lands can be integrated into Thurston County’s Habitat Conservation Plan for endangered prairie species. Dinner will be pulled pork, coleslaw, baked beans, and cornbread. Registration is free. RSVP to bramwell@wsu.edu or 360-790-9308.

Whale sanctuary public meeting: The Whale Sanctuary Project will kick off a series of public meetings across the Puget Sound region to discuss the concept for a retirement home for orcas released from entertainment parks and aquariums, that would also serve as a rehab/rescue facility for endangered Southern Resident orcas. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the Capitol Room at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 415 Capitol Way N. Meetings also will be held in Gig Harbor, Seattle, San Juan Island, Orcas Island and Lopez Island.

Salmon Steward Training: The Stream Team is looking for new Salmon Stewards, and will be offering training from 6-8 p.m. at Olympia City Hall, 601 Fourth Ave. E. All new Salmon Stewards must attend the three basic trainings and at least one field training; subsequent trainings are planned for 6-8 p.m. July 30 and Aug. 13. Information: Register here or contact Michelle at mstevie@ci.olympia.wa.us

Recess Monkey at Lacey in Tune: The kid rock band will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Huntamer Park, 629 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey. Check out Recess Monkey at http://www.recessmonkeytown.com/. Check out the Lacey in Tune lineup here.

Wednesday

Capital Lakefair kicks off: Lakefair opens for its long weekend run at noon, and will be open until 11 p.m., offering a carnival, live entertainment, food concessions and vendor booths at Heritage Park in downtown Olympia. The High School Battle of the Bands takes place at 6 p.m. on the main stage. Information: www.lakefair.org

Grass Lake Nature Park Volunteer Work Party: The work party will run from 9:30 a.m. to noon and will focus on digging out blackberries throughout the park. Full-length pants and a layered long-sleeved shirts are strongly encouraged. Meet near the kiosk sign inside the park at 814 Kaiser Road NW. Limited parking available. Visit http://volunteer.olympiawa.gov/ to sign up to be a volunteer, then click on the work party you want to attend. Questions? Call 360-753-8365.

Timberland Regional Library Community Check-In: The library system has drafted a Strategic Plan and has planned a series of meetings to collect feedback from library patrons throughout the region. The first meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at Montesano Timberland Library, 125 S. Main St., Montesano. Information: https://www.trl.org/2019-action-plan

Thursday

McLane Creek Trail Maintenance: Spend from 3 to 5:30 p.m. with the Native Plant Salvage Project, Stream Team and the Department of Natural Resources to steward the beautiful McLane Creek Trail by trimming back growth, pulling weeds and clearing the paths of any large debris. For more information and registration, go to https://streamteam.info/events/#event-calendar

Oly Third Thursday: The downtown-wide community celebration from 6-9 p.m. includes a block party featuring live music and refreshments in the US Bank parking lot on the corner of Fourth and Washington. Music will be by Winehouse, followed by Broadway Olympia Productions and The Nevers. Free.

Thursday through Saturday

Plum Street Village Mosaic project: The Arbutus Folk School, along with the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI), is hosting a three-day community mosaic workshop to collaboratively work on a welcome sign for the Plum Street Tiny Home Village. The workshops will run 1-4 p.m. each day at Arbutus, 610 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia. Information: www.arbutusfolkschool.org/plum-st-village-mosaic

Friday

Friday Night at the Marina: Bellingham’s Kulshan Brewing will be the featured brewery at this weekly summertime event with food and live music from 5-8 p.m. at Boston Harbor Marina, 312 73rd Ave NE. Admission is free; food and beer for purchase. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/428182511249691/

Lakefair 50+ in the Park: Senior Day at Lakefair this year will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. near the entertainment stage at Heritage Park, and will include live entertainment by Entertainment Explosion (9:45 a.m.), Off Boulevard (11 a.m.) and Memphis Belles (12:30 a.m.) Free, with prizes and giveaways. Information: https://docs.wixstatic.com/ugd/24eca2_f6ec40b26c284212be19e6a8f12e083f.pdf

Saturday

Lakefair Grand Parade: The annual parade begins at 5 p.m. and runs north on Capitol Way from 20th Street to Fifth Avenue, ending near the bridge. The event kicks off with pre-parade festivities at 4:45 p.m. to get the crowd warmed up. Find more information about all Lakefair activities and events at https://www.lakefair.org/events

Junior Ranger Adventures: Have a kid interested in all things nature? You might have a Junior Ranger on your hands! From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. kids ages 6 to 9 can join Park Rangers and Stewardship staff on fun adventures at three different parks. The day will include a nature walk, wildlife observation, fun activities and a picnic. At the end they will earn a Junior Ranger Badge. Transportation and supervision included. Registration required. To sign up, or for more information, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/olyparksartsrec/Activity_Search/junior-ranger-adventures/6285.

49th Annual Patio Sale at Panorama: The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1554 Boulevard Park Lane, 1751 Circle Lane, and 4011 14th Ave., all at Panorama in Lacey. New to the Patio Sale this year are The Emporium, offering unique or more upscale merchandise, and Christmas in July.

Saturday and Sunday

Capital City 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament: The competition runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and will feature games on 27 courts on the Capitol Campus. Organizers estimate a crowd of 5,000. Information: https://www.capitalcity3on3.com/

Sunday

Lakefair wraps up with fireworks show: The Grand Finale Fireworks display takes place over Capitol Lake in Olympia at approximately 10 p.m. It can be viewed from Heritage Park, Deschutes Parkway, the Capitol Campus or anywhere with a view of the lake. Free.

Backpack giveaway: TCC and Wireless Zone stores are teaming up to donate backpacks full of school supplies to children through TCC’s annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. The giveaway will take place from 1-4 p.m. at the TCC store at 1200 Cooper Point Road, Olympia. The store is donating up to 200 backpacks, and backpacks are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Information: www.TCCRocks.com

