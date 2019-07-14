Shots fired at 3 men after fight in downtown Olympia

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man fired gunshots at three men early Sunday after a fight in downtown Olympia, according to police.

It was not clear whether any of those men were struck by bullets. Police checked area hospitals after the incident and there were no reports of the men seeking medical treatment, Lt. Paul Lower said Sunday.

About 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to downtown Olympia after 911 calls about shots being heard. Police first checked a location at Seventh Avenue Southeast and Jefferson Street Southeast.

Witness accounts then directed police to the intersection of Cherry Street Southeast and Fourth Avenue East, near Olympia City Hall.

According to Lower:

A man and woman together with three men were fighting in the intesection when the woman was knocked to the ground. The man that was with her then pulled out a handgun and fired it at the three men who fled the scene. They got into a dark sedan and were last seen headed south on Cherry Street. The man and woman also left the scene.

Police have the following descriptions of those involved:

The three men: One man was wearing a white, hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and dark shoes. The second man was wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt, dark shoes and a dark hat. The third man was wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt, white or light-colored shoes and dark pants.

The woman was wearing a dark shirt, dark pants and light-colored shoes.

Police do not have a description of the man with the gun.

Nine millimeter shell casings were recovered at the scene. One of the bullets struck City Hall.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Olympia police at 360-704-2749 or 360-753-8300.