2 fires destroy residences in Rochester
Two separate residences in Rochester were destroyed by fire late Saturday and early Sunday, according to West Thurston Fire.
About 7 p.m. Saturday, crews were dispatched to a single-family residence in the 17800 block of Sargent Road Southwest. Those inside the house were able to get out in time. Three dogs also were rescued.
One of the residents and a firefighter were evaluated and released at the scene. The fire is under investigation.
About 30 firefighters were on scene from West Thurston, South Thurston, McLane/Black Lake, Riverside Fire Authority and East Olympia.
During the fire, Sargent Road was closed to traffic.
Hours later, West Thurston Fire was dispatched to the 17200 block of Shantra Lane Southwest at 173rd Avenue early Sunday morning.
Those inside were able to escape, but one person suffered a leg cut and was treated at the scene and released
Firefighters from South Thurston, East Olympia, McLane/Black Lake and Grays Harbor/Oakville helped at the scene.
The second fire is also under investigation.
