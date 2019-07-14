2 fires destroy residences in Rochester

What to do if there’s a fire in your home If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you have a fire in your home, the advice is simple, according to Sacramento Fire Department: Get out, stay out, call 911. Don’t try to put the fire out yourself. And never go back into a building on fire. Have a plan and practice with your family.

Two separate residences in Rochester were destroyed by fire late Saturday and early Sunday, according to West Thurston Fire.

About 7 p.m. Saturday, crews were dispatched to a single-family residence in the 17800 block of Sargent Road Southwest. Those inside the house were able to get out in time. Three dogs also were rescued.

One of the residents and a firefighter were evaluated and released at the scene. The fire is under investigation.

About 30 firefighters were on scene from West Thurston, South Thurston, McLane/Black Lake, Riverside Fire Authority and East Olympia.





During the fire, Sargent Road was closed to traffic. Hours later, West Thurston Fire was dispatched to the 17200 block of Shantra Lane Southwest at 173rd Avenue early Sunday morning. Those inside were able to escape, but one person suffered a leg cut and was treated at the scene and released Firefighters from South Thurston, East Olympia, McLane/Black Lake and Grays Harbor/Oakville helped at the scene.



The second fire is also under investigation. The 7 p.m. Saturday fire: The 2 a.m. Sunday fire: