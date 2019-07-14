Thurston County resident falls victim to scam, loses more than $9,000, Sheriff’s Office says

‘Please do not buy into these scam calls, simply hang up’ A computer-synthesized voice claiming to be an FBI agent with a warrant for your arrest is just one of the telephone scams police have warned about recently. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A computer-synthesized voice claiming to be an FBI agent with a warrant for your arrest is just one of the telephone scams police have warned about recently.

A Thurston County resident fell victim to a Social Security scam on Friday and and wound up losing more than $9,000, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

As a reminder to all residents, the Sheriff’s Office does not receive or collect money for the Social Security Administration, the law enforcement agency said via social media on Friday.

The victim said the caller made reference to the Thurston County Sheriff and said, “I’m working with John Snaza.”

The caller also made reference to an actual phone number used by the Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, thinking that it was a real call based on the valid Sheriff’s Office information, gave the scammer bank information which resulted in the loss of more than $9,000.