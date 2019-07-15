Woman reportedly in stable condition after rollover crash in south Thurston County

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A woman in her mid-40s was reportedly in stable condition after her car went off the road and rolled over near Rochester Saturday night, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was later flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. About 1 a.m. Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office learned the woman was in stable condition, Lt. Ray Brady said Monday.

About 9 p.m. Saturday, the woman was driving in the 11500 block of 183rd Avenue Southwest when her car went off the road and wound up on its top in a drainage ditch. The vehicle also was partially under a bridge, Brady said.

The woman was able to get out of the vehicle, but was experiencing chest pains. It was not immediately clear if the woman suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash or whether the chest pains were caused by the crash.

West Thurston Fire crews also responded to the rollover crash and shot the following video.