Quick lane change causes log truck to roll over; four vehicles struck by logs, troopers say

A rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling logs, scattered logs across northbound Interstate 5 in Lewis County on Monday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

After the crash, troopers say four vehicles were hit by logs.

Two people were injured: the 49-year-old McCleary man driving the log truck and a 33-year-old Tacoma woman in a separate vehicle.

Both were taken to Providence Centralia Hospital.

About 2:45 p.m. Monday, troopers say the tractor-trailer was headed south on I-5 near Centralia when it failed to slow for traffic and made a quick lane change. The truck rolled over as a result and scattered its load over the freeway median into the northbound lanes.

The logs struck another tractor-trailer, a Toyota Camry, a Mazda 3 and a Mitsubishi pickup truck.

A 67-year-old Lacey man in the Toyota Camry was not injured, according to the State Patrol.

