Restaurant inspections for July 17

Restaurant safety is a three-way partnership with customers, owners and inspectors Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thurston County health inspectors and restaurant owners work together to ensure 250,000 customers are eating safe every day.

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

The Rock Wood Fired Pizza

5400 Martin Way E

July 15: 15 red; 13 blue

Comments: Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous food. Pico de gallo 46-47 F, lettuce 44-45 F in prep unit No. 2 top. Chicken breast 44-46 F, sliced ham 50 F in prep unit No. 1 top. Lettuce bottom prep No. 2 44-46 F. Correction: Maintain PHFs in cold holding at/or below 41 F. Ensure food in prep/make tables is 41 F or lower before placing in unit. Use thermometer to verify food temperatures. (CDI - rapid chill.) Thermometers not utilized to verify food or unit temperatures (on site but not utilized). Correction: Read unit thermometers throughout day. Use food thermometers to verify required temperatures. Future violations will require temperature logs to be submitted. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Prep unit No. 4 ambient temperature 54-56 F. Corrections: Ensure equipment properly functions to maintain required food safety temperatures. Turn unit down, food relocated to walk-in. When/if repaired, increase temperature monitoring for 48 hours. Improper thawing. Chicken in standing water at food prep sink (54 F) (turning white). Correction: Thaw by approved methods only: under cool running water, in refrigerator or microwave or as part of recipe. CDI - management discarded voluntarily, could have chilled. Bar gun holster dirty with build up. Correction: Clean and maintain.

Regal Cinemas

5400 Martin Way E

July 12: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous food, milk in merchandiser 42-43 F. Correction: Maintain potentially hazardous foods at or below 41 F in cold holding. (CDI - unit turned down.)

Thai Garden Restaurant & Lounge

2735 Harrison Ave. NW

July 11: 45 red; 10 blue

Comments: Employee observed handling phone with gloved hands and moving directly to food prep without changing gloves and washing hands. When directed to wash, employee washed for about five seconds. Hand wash must occur when changing tasks (when wearing gloves) and hand wash must be at least 20 seconds. Corrected: Employee directed to wash for 20 seconds and observed. Ice scoop in container and dumped ice observed in kitchen hand wash sink. Colander observed in bar hand wash sink. Hand wash sinks must be used ONLY for hand washing. Corrected: Items removed, discussed with staff. Half-and-half in True Merchandiser cooler at 48 F. Potentially hazardous foods must be held at 41 F and below. Correction: All PHFs moved from cooler. Adjust or repair to maintain adequate temperature. Do not use for PHFs until unit is repaired or adjusted. Cooling unit in walk-in dripping heavily into “catch” containers over large rack with uncovered food in walk-in. Employee observed rinsing a used coffee mug in prep sink. Foods must be protected from contamination during storage, preparation and display. Correction: Cover all (non-cooling) items in that area of walk-in and repair to stop dripping. Use prep sink for food prep ONLY. Bar ware wash at 0 ppm chlorine. Chlorine sanitizer must be held between 50-100 ppm. Correction: Repair dishwasher and test to verify adequate sanitizer concentration. Note: Cooks must use probe tip thermometer to verify cook temperatures. Visual or time determination is NOT an effective method. Ensure thermometers are available to all cooks and used.

Zoe Juice Bar

1500 Cooper Point Road SW

July 10: 5 red; 5 blue

Comments: Freezers, all frozen. Sani-bucket at 250 ppm QUAT. Several food worker cards missing. Employees must obtain valid food worker card within two weeks of hire. Correction: Obtain within two weeks. maintain cards for all employees working in facility no matter how frequently. QUAT sanitizer strips not available. Sanitizer strips must be used to verify sanitizer concentration. Correction: Obtain and use.

Salted Road Coffee

822 Eighth Ave. SW

July 10: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Chlorine sanitizer at less than 50 ppm. Wiping cloths stored outside buckets on counter. Chlorine sanitizer must be held at 50-100 ppm. Wiping cloths must be stored in buckets when not in use. Correction: Sanitizer refreshed and tested at 100 ppm. Wiping cloths moved to buckets.

Safeway #1977

6200 Pacific Ave. SE

July 10: 0 red; 2 blue

Comments: Physical facilities not properly installed, not properly maintained. Dairy cooler absent adequate shelving, utilizing plastic milk crates in front of shelving. Debris under shelving in receiving. Correction: Provide additional shelving in dairy cooler with 6-inch clearance above flooring to allow for cleaning. Clear under shelving and maintain. Store actively replacing lighting throughout store. Ensure adequate lighting in all areas (e.g. dairy cooler/freezer 2-6 CFU, requires 10 CFU).

Seoul Restaurant

7515 Martin Way E

July 9: 40 red; 19 blue

Comments: Ensure food/wares are protected from potential contamination, either by barrier or distance 18 inches and covered. Improper cooling of potentially hazardous food. Rice in a plastic bowl greater than 2 inches (12 inches) in three-door standing, items placed on counter in ice bath with 2-4 inches ice, products 6-12 inches deep, 76-105 F (greater than two hours). Items placed in prep unit to cool by employee when asked by PIC to cool items in refrigerator. Correction: Cool foods by approved methods only. If using shallow pan method, ensure products of 2 inches or less, uncovered in refrigeration unit 41 F or lower is reached. Do not use prep units to cool. If using time and temperature, cooling begins at 135 F, ensure food goes from 135 F to 70 F in two hours or less and then from 70 F to 41 F in an additional four hours or less. Purchase more pans. CDI - rapid chill, voluntarily discard. Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous food. Foods in main prep table (kitchen) top and bottom above 41 F (e.g. beef, 53 F bottom, kimchi 45 F top, sweet potato noodles in tied bags 52-57 F in two-door upright. Broccoli salad prep unit (service area) 50 F, kimchi prep unit (service area) 42-46 F. Correction: Ensure foods in cold holding are at or below 41 F. Use mechanized refrigeration, ice isn’t effective at this location. Place foods in prep unit once food is 41 F or lower. Use thermometer to take internal food temperatures. (CDI - rapid chill.) Consumer advisory absent for items that may be cooked to order or served raw (e.g. egg). Correction: Provide disclaimer and reminder statements. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Main prep unit not properly functioning to maintain required food safety temperatures of 41 F or lower. Correction: Repair to maintain 41 F or lower. If unable to lower temperature, use/relocate service area prep unit to kitchen or replace. Food and non-food contact surfaces improperly constructed/not cleanable. Main prep unit food prep surface chipping and taped. Ice machine taped. Cardboard used throughout the facility. Correction: Provide smooth, easily cleanable and non-absorbent surfaces. Do not use tape on surfaces. Do not use cardboard or reuse boxes as surfaces. Ice machine dirty with mold-like substance. Correction: Clean and maintain. Physical facilities not being properly maintained/installed. Shelving less than 6 inches from floor. Correction: Store items 6 inches or greater from floor to allow for cleaning. Inadequate lighting in food (7-12 CFU) and storage areas (2-6 CFU). Correction: Provide adequate lighting of 50 CFU in food prep areas and 10 CFU in storage areas. Compliance schedule. Cooling: Proper cooling practices to be demonstrated in followups. Lighting: Proper lighting to be installed in food prep by July 25, in storage areas by Sept. 25. Service area hand sink (two-basin) to be replaced by Feb. 10.

Shell

8300 Martin Way E

July 9: 40 red; 18 blue

Comments: Valid food worker cards unavailable upon request, eight employees on schedule, two cards (one of which is expired). Correction: Ensure valid cards are available upon request. Inadequate hand washing facilities. Basin unavailable, sanitizer bucket in basin. Correction: Prevent potential contamination, use hand sink for hand washing ONLY. Ensure stocked and available. (CDI - basin cleaned.) Internal food thermometer absent at time of inspection. Correction: Provide and use thin tip digital thermometer to take internal food temperatures. Toxic substances improperly labeled/used. Unknown chemical in sanitizer bottle. Correction: Properly label and use chemicals. Do not place chemicals in bottles improperly labeled. Facility not in compliance with risk control plan. Remodel application never submitted as required. Correction: Operator to contact inspector by July 16 to develop compliance schedule for completion of required items. Single service items improperly stored. Paper towels on floor. Correction: Maintain 6 inches or greater off floor throughout store. Sanitizer test strips unavailable. Correction: Provide and use. Sanitizer is to be properly made and changed every four hours or sooner if necessary. Plumbing not properly maintained, three-compartment sink leaking, hand sinks separating from walls. Correction: Repair and maintain. Toilet facilities not properly maintained. Self-close door mechanisms disconnected. Correction: Repair and maintain. Physical facilities not properly installed/maintained. Shelving absent 6-inch space from floor, coving absent/disrepair, walls disrepair, ceiling tiles absent and/or stained, flooring with excessive debris. Correction: Repair and maintain, compliance schedule to be developed.

Pizzeria La Gitana

309 Yelm Ave. E

July 9: 0 red; 3 blue

Comments: Scoop, other utensil in cool water container, ice has melted. Correction: Monitor and replace ice frequently. Repeat violation from year ago, points assigned this time.

Menchie’s

1110 Galaxy Drive NE

July 9: 20 red; 3 blue

Comments: Inadequate hand washing facilities. Front counter hand wash basin inaccessible basin filled with clothes, wares. Paper towels absent/out. Correction: Maintain hand sink accessible and stocked at all times. Prevent potential contamination use hand sink for hand washing only, consider sink as a point of potential contamination. Improper cold holding temperatures for potentially hazardous food. Cool Whip (dairy, manufacturer requires refrigeration) 47 F on chill bar, cheesecake bites (not shelf stable) 50 F on chill bar. Correction: Maintain PHFs at or below 41 F. (CDI - rapid chill/relocate.) Ensure sanitizer is properly maintained in each food prep area. Non-food contact surfaces not maintained or clean. Freezer ice excessive near door, fine escutcheon covered in ice, floor with excessive ice. Correction: Clear and maintain.

Meconi’s Italian Subs

2527 Marvin Road NE

July 9: 10 red; 5 blue

Comments: Improper cold holding. Potentially hazardous foods in cold holding above 41 F in multiple units. Correction: Ensure food is 41 F or lower before placing in prep unit (cold holding, not cold making), use thermometer to verify. (CDI - rapid chilled in walk in.) (Not: food from Traulsen unit.) Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Ambient temperature of prep unit No. 1 at 50 F, ambient temperature of standing Traulsen unit 44-46 F. Correction: Ensure unit one properly working to maintain required cold holding temperatures of 41 F or lower. (CDI - prep unit No. 1 turned down, ambient 41 F and dropping.) Traulsen reset but not coming down yet, relocate foods until repaired/replaced. Ensure staff has access to test strips. Reinspection for repeat red high risk violation. Re-inspection fee of $220.

Jersey Mike’s Subs

1401 Marvin Road NE

July 9: 15 red; 5 blue

Comments: Food worker cards unavailable upon request, five of 11 present. Correction: Make available upon request valid cards. Improper cold holding temperatures of PHF/TCS. Sliced tomatoes on sandwich line 45-47 F. Sanitizer (quat) test strips unavailable. Correction: Provide and use.

Shell

8300 Martin Way E

July 9: 15 red; 5 blue

Comments: Improper cold holding of PHF/TCS. Grab-n-go foods above 41 F (packaged burrito and sandwich, 45-47). Thermometers absent in cold and hot holding cases. Correction: Provide and use. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Grab-n-go unit not properly functioning to maintain required food temperatures of 41 F or lower. Correction: Repair or replace. NOTE: Ensure entire ice machine is properly cleaned. REINSPECTION REQUIRED.

Subway

4055 Martin Way E

July 8: 5 red; 8 blue

Comments: Sanitizer for knife rinse was not at proper strength. Must be 200-300 ppm quat, was near zero. Check with test paper and change regularly. Corrected. Food worker cards missing for at least three employees. Obtain in two weeks. Grime buildup on walk-in door and other equipment surfaces. Debris and grime accumulation on floor throughout back areas. Clean regularly.

South Bay Dickerson’s BBQ

619 Legion Way SE

July 5: 10 red; 5 blue

Comments: Per cook, ribs vacuum packed today 11 a.m. Special variance required for vacuum-packed cooked ribs in Real Soda cooler; no variance obtained. Even with variance, cooler must be 38 F (is 42 F), too warm. Correction: Vacuum packaging removed. Call about variance. Labeling on BBQ sauce incomplete; you must immediately add ingredients, the most first; weight or volume; refrigerate (if needed) notification. Add these to dry spice mixes too.

Cabela’s

1600 Gateway Blvd. NE

July 1: 25 red; 0 blue

Comments: Management to validate hand washing practices for all employees. Room temperature storage of PHF/TCS. Cheesecake on counter 54 F. Correction: Store PHF/TCS in temperature control as required. If unable to complete food task, place in temperature control before starting next task. (CDI - rapid chilled.)

North West Meats

9408 Martin Way E

July 1: 0 red; 3 blue

Comments: Non-food contact surface not maintained, freezer gasket in disrepair. Correction: Repair/replace. Ensure adequate pans for cooling. Reviewed cooling options.

Boulevard Tavern

2221 Pacific Ave. SE

July 1: 0 red; 10 blue

Comments: Glassware wash machine does not provide any sanitizer (chlorine, supply bottle not present). Glasses must be manually sanitized in three-compartment sink after washing. Have machine serviced in order to continue using machine in its entirety. Cans of beer being chilled in ice bin, can potentially contaminate ice that is used for beverages. Chill cans in separate container of ice or in refrigerator.

ARCO AM/PM

7447 Hawks Prairie Road NE

July 1: 30 red; 12 blue

Comments: Valid food worker cards absent for three employees. Improper hot holding of PHF/TCS. Chili and cheese dispenser 107 F. Correction: Maintain PHF/TCS in hot holding at or above 135 F. Improper three-compartment drain. Cup used as directional, absent 1-inch air gap. Corrected during inspection, remove from sink. Inadequate lighting in food prep area, 27 CFU. Correction: Repair to provide 50 CFU within two weeks. Improper sanitizer, 0 ppm quat. Correction: Prepare and maintain.

Curry House Cuisine of India

8765 Tallon Lane NE

July 1: 25 red; 0 blue

Comments: Improper hand washing. Employee washed hands at food prep sink. Correction: Prevent potential contamination, wash hands at approved dedicated hand sink only. Do not wash hands where food is prepped. Provide splash guard at hand sink. Observed excellent cooling practices. New speed racks in walk-in. Additional pans purchased. New equipment purchased. New buffet cold hold line, new under counter reach-in in service area, new prep table.

Sushi Kyo

1908 Fourth Ave. E

June 28: 25 red; 0 blue

Comments: Recording of sushi rice time (taken out of the cooler) is not being done every day. You MUST record every batch for later inspection. Throw out any rice left out more than four hours.

Lu Hall Kitchen

Olympia Farmers Market

June 27: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: No food time of inspection. Cooler part of cooler/freezer is 38 F, OK. The outside digital readout (of the cooler part of the commercial cooler/freezer) reads too high, 46 F when it actually is 38 F. Correction: Purchase refrigerator thermometer to put inside. Do this in one week.

South Bay Pub & Eatery

3323 South Bay Road NE

June 25: 15 red; 5 blue

Comments: Wait staff cooler (gallon milk, half-and-half, whipped cream) all 50 F, 41 F is the maximum allowed. Move these to another immediately, call me when repaired. Second repeat violation, boxes of bacon meat only 2.5 inches off floor of first walk-in cooler; 6 inches is required. Raise shelf 6 inches off floor in one week. Note: Replace ice bucket with washable style with emblem on side in two weeks. One worker present and one other have no food worker card or expired card. Obtain card by July 9 (or copy) and email me clear pictures by July 9.

Twister Donuts

2302 Fourth Ave. E

June 25: 0 red; 10 blue

Comments: Provide a way to minimize and control the presence of flies, such as a light trap, sticky fly tape, etc. Breakfast sandwiches must have labeling identifying source and content.

Subway

5595 Capitol Blvd. S

June 24: 30 red; 15 blue

Comments: Contact sanitizer, 200 ppm quat. Food worker cards for all employees not available for review. Have all employees obtain renewed cards if necessary. Have available for review at all times. Paper towels must be dispensed from holder as designed. Food debris found in hand wash sink. Do not discard food in hand sink. No thermometer in two-door under counter fridge. Obtain thermometer in five days. Sanitizer for knife cleaner did not have any sanitizer content. Must be maintained at 50 ppm chlorine. Knife must also be dry of any sanitizer before use. Slime mold growth in catch drain tray of soda beverage dispenser. Clean and sanitize regularly. Container marked “poison” found in cabinet under soda beverage dispenser. Remove this product as soon as possible. Grime accumulation on kitchen floor, line area. Much cardboard boxes accumulation in back room. Dispose of this weekly. Clean floor daily. Cabinets below soda dispenser must be cleaned of all debris in seven days. A check valve or backflow prevention device must be provided for carbonated beverage dispenser system.

Shell

2319 Fourth Ave. E

June 21: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Walk-in cooler is 46 F, perishable food must be 41 F, so don’t put perishables (milk) in it. Like last year, walk-in cooler only has two dim bulbs lit, only 1/2 foot candle, 10 foot candle required. You must replace the lit and unlit bulbs with brighter bulbs in two weeks, then call me. The old bulbs may not be sold any more so you may have to change fixtures. Box holding coffee cups near cooler door is directly on floor. Place box on crate or on shelf immediately.

Winco Foods

7540 Martin Way E

June 18: 0 red; 2 blue

Comments: Frozen cakes/bread, freezer case, frozen. Facility has replaced donut case within past year to mitigate fly issue. As new case isn’t sealed, flies may continue to be issue (think summer). Management to monitor. Physical facilities not properly maintained. Walk-in dirty with excessive debris and has malodor.

No violations found

▪ Arco AM/PM 7035 (2601 Yelm Highway SE)

▪ Batdorf & Bronson Coffeehouse (516 Capitol Way S)

▪ Domino’s Pizza (5401 Corporate Center Loop SE)

▪ Jersey Mike’s Subs (4131 Martin Way E)

▪ WinCo Foods (7540 Martin Way E)