Local What’s Happening for July 18

Thursday

McLane Creek Trail Maintenance: Spend from 3 to 5:30 p.m. with the Native Plant Salvage Project, Stream Team and the Department of Natural Resources to steward the beautiful McLane Creek Trail by trimming back growth, pulling weeds and clearing the paths of any large debris. For more information and registration, go to https://streamteam.info/events/#event-calendar

Oly Third Thursday: The downtown-wide community celebration from 6-9 p.m. includes a block party featuring live music and refreshments in the US Bank parking lot on the corner of Fourth and Washington. Music will be by Winehouse, followed by Broadway Olympia Productions and The Nevers. Free.

Thursday through Saturday

Plum Street Village Mosaic project: The Arbutus Folk School, along with the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI), is hosting a three-day community mosaic workshop to collaboratively work on a welcome sign for the Plum Street Tiny Home Village. The workshops will run 1-4 p.m. each day at Arbutus, 610 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia. Information: www.arbutusfolkschool.org/plum-st-village-mosaic

Friday

Friday Night at the Marina: Bellingham’s Kulshan Brewing will be the featured brewery at this weekly summertime event with food and live music from 5-8 p.m. at Boston Harbor Marina, 312 73rd Ave NE. Admission is free; food and beer for purchase. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/428182511249691/

Lakefair 50+ in the Park: Senior Day at Lakefair this year will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. near the entertainment stage at Heritage Park, and will include live entertainment by Entertainment Explosion (9:45 a.m.), Off Boulevard (11 a.m.) and Memphis Belles (12:30 a.m.) Free, with prizes and giveaways. Information: https://docs.wixstatic.com/ugd/24eca2_f6ec40b26c284212be19e6a8f12e083f.pdf

Saturday

Lakefair Grand Parade: The annual parade begins at 5 p.m. and runs north on Capitol Way from 20th Street to Fifth Avenue, ending near the bridge. The event kicks off with pre-parade festivities at 4:45 p.m. to get the crowd warmed up. Find more information about all Lakefair activities and events at https://www.lakefair.org/events

Junior Ranger Adventures: Have a kid interested in all things nature? You might have a Junior Ranger on your hands! From 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. kids ages 6 to 9 can join Park Rangers and Stewardship staff on fun adventures at three different parks. The day will include a nature walk, wildlife observation, fun activities and a picnic. At the end they will earn a Junior Ranger Badge. Transportation and supervision included. Registration required. To sign up, or for more information, visit https://apm.activecommunities.com/olyparksartsrec/Activity_Search/junior-ranger-adventures/6285.

49th Annual Patio Sale at Panorama: The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1554 Boulevard Park Lane, 1751 Circle Lane, and 4011 14th Ave., all at Panorama in Lacey. New to the Patio Sale this year are The Emporium, offering unique or more upscale merchandise, and Christmas in July.

Saturday and Sunday

Capital City 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament: The competition runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and will feature games on 27 courts on the Capitol Campus. Organizers estimate a crowd of 5,000. Information: https://www.capitalcity3on3.com/

Sunday

Lakefair wraps up with fireworks show: The Grand Finale Fireworks display takes place over Capitol Lake in Olympia at approximately 10 p.m. It can be viewed from Heritage Park, Deschutes Parkway, the Capitol Campus or anywhere with a view of the lake. Free.

Backpack giveaway: TCC and Wireless Zone stores are teaming up to donate backpacks full of school supplies to children through TCC’s annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. The giveaway will take place from 1-4 p.m. at the TCC store at 1200 Cooper Point Road, Olympia. The store is donating up to 200 backpacks, and backpacks are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Information: www.TCCRocks.com

Wednesday

Westminster Tiny Home Village information meeting: Westminster Presbyterian Church proposes building a temporary site to house 8 to 10 people who are homeless south of the church on Boulevard Road. The village would consist of eight 8-foot-by-12-foot tiny home structures, a bathroom and refuse facilities, and a 16-foot-by-12-foot kitchen. Case management would be provided by the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI). The informational meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the church at 1925 Boulevard Road SE. If you require special accommodations to attend and/or participate in the meeting, please contact Community Planning and Development Department 48 hours in advance or earlier, if possible, at 360-753-8314 or cpdinfo@ci.olympia.wa.us.

