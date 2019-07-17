Passing train started series of fires along Old Highway 9 and Highway 12

Take a look back at the 2018 wildfire season in the western U.S. The National Interagency Fire Center summarizes the wild fires that burned the U.S. in 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National Interagency Fire Center summarizes the wild fires that burned the U.S. in 2018.

A train started six small fires along a 2-mile stretch of Old Highway 9 and Highway 12 Tuesday, according to the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority.

Firefighters from the fire authority and the state Department of Natural Resources “were able to bring all the fires under control quickly,” according to a post on the West Thurston Regional Fire Authority’s Facebook page.

Crews from the West Thurston department are working with the railroad and DNR to identify the cause of the fire, according to the post.

A DNR spokesperson told The Olympian that at least one of the fires was called in at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday.

