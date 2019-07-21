Local What’s Happening for July 21

Sunday

Capital City 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament: The competition runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature games on 27 courts on the Capitol Campus. Organizers estimate a crowd of 5,000. Information: https://www.capitalcity3on3.com/

Lakefair wraps up with fireworks show: The Grand Finale Fireworks display takes place over Capitol Lake in Olympia at approximately 10 p.m. It can be viewed from Heritage Park, Deschutes Parkway, the Capitol Campus or anywhere with a view of the lake. Free.

Backpack giveaway: TCC and Wireless Zone stores are teaming up to donate backpacks full of school supplies to children through TCC’s annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. The giveaway will take place from 1-4 p.m. at the TCC store at 1200 Cooper Point Road, Olympia. The store is donating up to 200 backpacks, and backpacks are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Information: www.TCCRocks.com

Wednesday

Westminster Tiny Home Village information meeting: Westminster Presbyterian Church proposes building a temporary site to house 8 to 10 people who are homeless south of the church on Boulevard Road. The village would consist of eight 8-foot-by-12-foot tiny home structures, a bathroom and refuse facilities, and a 16-foot-by-12-foot kitchen. Case management would be provided by the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI). The informational meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the church at 1925 Boulevard Road SE. If you require special accommodations to attend and/or participate in the meeting, please contact Community Planning and Development Department 48 hours in advance or earlier, if possible, at 360-753-8314 or cpdinfo@ci.olympia.wa.us.

Thursday

Center Stage Awards & Gala: This fundraiser for the Washington Center for the Performing Arts is at 5:30 p.m. at the center, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia, and will include a cocktail hour, full dinner, the Excellence in the Arts awards ceremony, a live auction, and entertainment. This year’s fund-a-need will raise money for the latest gold-standard audio equipment. Tickets are $145 and are on sale at 360-753-8586 during Box Office hours, or online at www.washingtoncenter.org.

DAV/RecruitMilitary JBLM Veterans Job Fair: This free hiring event for veterans, transitioning military personnel, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at American Lake Conference Center, 8085 NCO Beach Road, Joint Base Lewis-McChord. To register, go to http://bit.ly/JBLM072519

Timberland Regional Library Community Check-In: The library system has drafted a Strategic Plan and has planned a series of meetings to collect feedback from library patrons throughout the region. This meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at Tumwater Timberland Library,7023 New Market St. SW. Information: https://www.trl.org/2019-action-plan

Saturday

Super Bingo: This fundraiser to benefit the programs of Senior Services for South Sound starts at 6 p.m. with dinner, followed by Bingo at 7 p.m., at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Register in person at Olympia or Lacey senior centers, online at www.southsoundseniors.org or by phone 360-586-6181

WSECU annual Community Shred and Share Day: Get rid of old tax forms, account statements, and medical records without jeopardizing your sensitive personal information at this event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Olympia WSECU branch, 400 Union Ave. Local residents can bring as many as three file-sized boxes of documents weighing as much as 150 pounds. Participants taking advantage of Community Shred and Share Day are encouraged to donate household cleaning items and personal hygiene products for the Thurston County Food Bank’s Other Bank.

Want to submit an item for What’s Happening? Send it 10 days or more in advance, written in the format you see above, to news@theolympian.com. Pictures are appreciated.