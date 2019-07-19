Grenade found under home under construction near Olympia

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says a contractor digging under a home north of Olympia found an unexploded WWII-era rifle grenade. Thurston County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

A contractor digging under a home under construction Thursday afternoon found an unexploded World War II era rifle grenade, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened on the 4900 block of Sleater Kinney Road Northeast north of Olympia. Deputies called the Washington State Patrol bomb squad, which took it away to be detonated.

Lt. Ray Brady with the Sheriff’s Office said it was unclear how the grenade got there or how long it had been there. He reminded people to always call 911 if they find a potentially explosive device and to not move it.