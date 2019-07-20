Eugene’s Ninkasi Brewing says it will open pub in Tumwater

Eugene-based Ninkasi Brewing announced Friday it plans to open a pub and work with South Puget Sound Community College at the Tumwater Craft District now under construction on Capitol Boulevard near E Street. Courtesy

The Tumwater Craft District, the craft brewing and distilling destination now taking shape on a hillside near Capitol Boulevard, received a major boost Friday after Eugene-based Ninkasi Brewing announced a partnership with the district.

Ninkasi, perhaps best known for its Total Domination IPA product, plans to open a pub at the craft district location, as well as lend its expertise to South Puget Sound Community College. The college is also a tenant at the district where it will offer a craft brewing and distilling program.

The other announced tenant for the district is Heritage Distilling of Gig Harbor.

Kiley Gwynn, a spokeswoman for Ninkasi, said Friday the pub is expected to open in July 2020. It will offer Ninkasi products, but also plans to make available the beer that emerges from the community college program. Ninkasi also will try out its own new beers at the pub, she said.

“Providing students with hands-on learning opportunities in brewing techniques and technologies, as well as the business and hospitality sides of the industry is something the entire team is delighted to be a part of,” said Sarah Johnson, chief customer service officer for Ninkasi, in a statement.

Former in 2006, Ninkasi has grown to become the 35th largest craft brewery in the country, Gwynn said. In 2018, the business produced about 96,000 barrels of beer, she said.

In a news release, Ninkasi said it plans to take part in the upcoming Tumwater Artisan Brewfest set for Aug. 17.