Olympia man, 22, flown to hospital after Saturday night crash

A 22-year-old Olympia man was flown to Haborview Medical Center in Seattle Saturday night after he was injured in a crash, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 11:50 p.m. Saturday, troopers say the Olympia man was headed west on US 12 in Oakville, Grays Harbor County, when he crossed the center line. Troopers say his Toyota Corolla then crashed into a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was headed east on US 12.

A 33-year-old Winlock man driving the pickup truck and his three passengers were not injured, according to the State Patrol.

Troopers say the Olympia man faces a possible charge of driving under the influence.

