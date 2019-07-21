Local
Speeding driver clocked at 110 mph before horrific crash on Delphi Road Sunday morning
A 24-year-old Thurston County man was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Sunday morning after a rollover crash on Delphi Road left him in critical condition, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The man suffered partial amputations of both arms, Sgt. Dave Odegaard said Sunday.
His passenger, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, he said.
Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, the vehicle, a BMW, was headed west on Mud Bay Road at 110 miles per hour, according to Olympia police who were in the area at the time.
The vehicle then turned on to Delphi Road and crashed in the 1700 block about 2 a.m. Sunday, Odegaard said.
