What to do when the power goes out Tips to be prepared and remain safe when the electricity goes out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tips to be prepared and remain safe when the electricity goes out.

About 4,000 Puget Sound Energy customers in the Tumwater area lost power for about an hour Monday morning, a spokesman for the utility said.

Equipment failed at a Tumwater substation about 7:30 a.m.

About 2,000 customers had their power restored at 8:30 a.m., spokesman Andrew Padula said.

Power was fully restored minutes later, he said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW