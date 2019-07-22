Local

Driver falls asleep, then wakes up and is injured in crash

A 34-year-old woman fell asleep at the wheel of her Honda Accord and wound up at an area hospital, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 7:20 a.m. Sunday, troopers say the woman was headed north on state Route 105, southwest of Aberdeen in Grays Harbor County, when she fell asleep and drifted off the shoulder.

Then she woke up, troopers say. She over-corrected her steering, lost control of the Honda and it spun in a counter-clockwise direction, according to the State Patrol.

Troopers say the vehicle then crossed both lanes, struck a sign and tree and came to a stop against the tree. The Tokeland woman was injured and taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen.

Troopers say drugs or alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

