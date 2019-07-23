Have you seen these two? Thurston County Sheriff’s Office needs your help

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after two men allegedly used stolen credit cards to buy pre-paid gift cards. Courtesy

On May 29, deputies say a wallet was stolen from an employee at Winco Foods on Martin Way East. The credit cards in that wallet were then used at businesses in the area to purchase pre-paid gift cards that totaled more than $1,000.

The two men were last seen leaving Winco in a red, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

