Restaurant inspections for July 24

Restaurant safety is a three-way partnership with customers, owners and inspectors

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Reading inspection scores:

▪ Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.

▪ Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.

▪ Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.

Peppers Mexican Restaurant

114 Cherry St. SE

July 19: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: One worker, no food worker card found. Replace within one week and email inspector.

Los Amigos (grocery store)

4507 Lacey Blvd. SE

July 18: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Improper labeling. Re-packaged items with original producer name absent contact info. Correction: Provide proper labels or cease repackaging. Provide liability info by email. Dunnage racks being actively installed at time of inspection.

State & Central

1415 State Ave. NE

July 18: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: In bar area, rag bucket only 10 ppm chlorine (bleach), 50-100 ppm required. Corrected. Purchase test strips within one week at restaurant supply. Some mugs appear to be made of copper. Do not use. Copper not allowed on food contact surfaces. Copper (a poison) can dissolve into acidic drinks.

Narai Asian Cuisine

320 Fourth Ave. E

July 18: 25 red; 0 blue

Comments: On counter, cut tofu is 75 F, out less than two hours. Correction: Refrigerated. Must be 41 F or less. Flat rice noodles 85 F (due to microwaving), out half hour. Correction: Cook to portion out individual servings in cooler, heat as needed (microwaving prevents sticking before cooking). Replace homestyle cooler only with commercial type.

Los Amigos (meat market and bakery)

4507 Lacey Blvd. SE

July 18: 10 red; 5 blue

Comments: Walk-in freezer, beef, frozen. Not in compliance with plan of operation. Facility producing/making dried cured meat in absence of variance/HACCP plan. Permitted as meat market. Correction: Pull in-house made sausages/cured meat from sale/service. Apply for variance/provide required processing information. Improper food and non-food contact surfaces. Cardboard used throughout facility. Correction: Remove cardboard. Provide smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable surfaces. New dunnage racks actively being installed at time of inspection.

Lacey Shell Food Mart

1545 Marvin Road NE

July 18: 0 red; 2 blue

Comments: Physical facilities not properly maintained/installed. Inadequate shelving, absent 6-inch clearance from floor. Correction: Provide to allow cleaning and prevent potential contamination. As this is an ongoing issue, facility has 30 days to provide additional shelving.

Frog Pond Grocery

2102 Capitol Way S

July 18: 0 red; 3 blue

Comments: No perishables walk-in cooler. Repeat violation from 2018: Door does not close by itself to toilet room. By Aug. 2, 2019 install spring or spring hinge on toilet room door or put on other door to walk-in cooler. Call or leave voicemail when working or use email.

Domino’s Pizza

4530 Martin Way E

July 18: 15 red; 8 blue

Comments: None.

Domino’s Pizza

1140 Galaxy Drive NE

July 18: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Provide valid food worker cards on request, inspector may not view personal files. Provide copies of cards for validation. REPEAT. Quat sanitizer less than required concentration in bucket, 100 ppm after two hours. Correction: Provide and maintain as required.

Chain & Pedal Cafe

3205 Willamette Drive NE

July 17: 10 red; 13 blue

Comments: Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous food (PHF). Milk and half-and-half in espresso reach-in unit 44 F. Correction: Maintain PHFs in cold holding at a below 41 F (CDI - rapid chill). Inaccurate thermometers provided/used. One stem thermometer on site inaccurate, reading 24-26 F in ice. Correction: Provide and use thin tip digital thermometers for internal food temperatures. Potential contamination during storage and preparation not prevented. Ice scoop handle contacting ice in ice machine. Correction: Prevent potential contamination, store ice scoop to prevent handle contacting ice. In-use utensils (stir two times spoons) stored in standing water at 64 F. Correction: Store in use utensils dry changing or properly washing (wash, rinse, sanitize and air dry) every four hours or store 135 F or greater or store 41 F or lower. Sanitizer not made at time of inspection. Correction: Provide and maintain as required, changing every four hours or sooner if necessary. Provide test strips. Note: Provide splash guards at hand sink and three-compartment sink to prevent potential contamination.

Day & Night Grocery

7637 Martin Way E

July 17: 0 red; 2 blue

Comments: Physical facilities not properly installed and maintained. Light visible at back of rear door. Shelving not 6 inches from floor. Correction: Provide seal at base of door to prevent pest entry. Provide shelving 6 inches off floor to allow cleaning (e.g. walk-in, near storage, store storage).

Chipotle Mexican Grill

1177 Marvin Road NE

July 17: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: May supplement refrigeration with ice. Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous food. Beef, cooled for donation, 54 F in closed plastic bag with visible condensation in walk-in top shelf. Correction: Maintain PHF in cold holding at or below 41 F (CDI - open bag - rapid chill).

Panera Bread

1320 Marvin Road NE

July 17: 15 red; 10 blue

Comments: Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous foods (PHFs). PHF found above 41 F in several units: sour cream, 44 F; arugula, 44 F; cream cheese, 54 F; lettuce mix, 44-54 F. Each in different units. Correction: Maintain foods in cold holding at/or below 41 F. Verify proper temperatures using food thermometer with a scheduled frequency. As this violation is a repeat and an ongoing issue, temperature logs for foods stored in each unit are required three times daily for a period of two weeks. Thermometers not used to evaluate foods. Thermometers present but not being used to verify food temperatures (e.g. immediately following discussion and demonstration of required food temperatures and temperature taking, employees placed food in unit without verifying temperature; lettuce was 54 F and placed in unit for use). Correction: Use thermometer to take internal food temperatures to verify required temperatures and read unit thermometers to validate proper function of units. Inadequate equipment for temperature control. Units not properly functioning to maintain required food safety temperatures. Espresso station under counter reach in (dairy products, 44 F), bagel station under counter reach in (dairy products, 54 F), salad drawers (salad, 44-54 F). Catering walk-in (arugula, 44 F). Correction: Ensure units are properly functioning to maintain required food safety temperatures. Turn units down, relocate foods until units are properly functioning. (Catering walk-in noted/discussed in catering inspection.) Ice machine interior dirty with mold-like substance. Correction: Clean and maintain. Re-inspection required. Notes: Management to verify food safety knowledge of staff regarding required food safety temperatures.

Chevron #1126

1601 Marvin Road NE

July 17: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Improper sanitizer. Sanitizer not made at time of inspection. Correction: Provide and maintain as required. Maintain per manufacturers instruction changing every four hours or sooner if necessary.

Safeway #1619

1109 Yelm Ave. E

July 17: 5 red; 3 blue

Comments: Several cold holding units are at 40-41 F. Adjust lower to ensure they stay below 41 F. Chinese food prep table top was at 45 F with lid closed. Must maintain food at less than 41 F. Currently only holding non-potentially hazardous foods (broccoli, etc.). Lower part of unit was 37 F. Have unit looked at/repaired. Make sure thawing items are in/under running water. Bags of chicken in sink but not in contact with running water. Bag placed in pan, under water and with faucet running is correction.

7-Eleven #34563A

2425 Marvin Road NE

July 16: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: Expired food worker card, PIC (4/19). Correction: Obtain valid card by July 30. Ensure rear hand sink is accessible at all times. Recommend relocating paper towels or cardboard recycling. Re-shelving, see grocery inspection report.

Dairy Queen

6530 Capitol Blvd. SE

July 16: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Quat sanitizer at nearly zero content. Use test paper to monitor strength of sanitizer to be at 200-300 ppm. Metering jet was changed to correct.

Harry’s Market

1613 College St. SE

July 16: 0 red; 2 blue

Comments: Physical facilities not properly installed, inadequate shelving. Correction: Ensure food and single service items are stored 6 inches or greater from floor to allow cleaning and prevent potential contamination.

Jimmy John’s #2356

4530 Martin Way E

July 16: 5 red; 5 blue

Comments: Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous foods, sliced and wrapped meats in prep unit 43-44 F. Correction: Ensure foods placed in prep units are 41 F or lower, maintain foods in cold holding at or below 41 F (CDI - rapid chill). Sandwich bread, partially wrapped, with unwrapped section at mouth/head level of employees at make/prep table. Correction: Fully wrap sandwich bread to prevent potential contamination or relocate or cover in vessel.

Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant

4520 Pacific Ave. SE

July 16: 10 red; 3 blue

Comments: Diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce in and top of prep fridge (two-door) at 45-51 F. These must be held at or below 41 F. Corrective action: Temperature control turned to reduce and temperature will be monitored to assure it decreases, otherwise foods will be moved to large reach-in. Several large cuts of meat thawing at room temperature in food sink. Must submerge under running cold water or thaw in walk-in.

Panda Express #1219

1320 Marvin Road NE

July 16: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: Improper sanitizer, front quat sanitizer 0 ppm in bucket. Correction: Maintain sanitizer per manufacturers instruction, change every four hours or sooner if necessary (CDI - remade).

7-Eleven #34563A

2425 Marvin Road NE

July 16: 0 red; 2 blue

Comments: Frozen foods, freezer, frozen. Milk, milk cooler, 41 F ambient. Physical facilities not properly installed/inadequate. Shelving insufficient (single service items and food stored on floor). Correction: Provide additional shelving by Oct. 16 to allow cleaning and protect from potential contamination.

Jamba Juice #913

1350 Marvin Road NE

July 12: 10 red; 0 blue

Comments: PIC/assistant manager demonstrative active managerial control of risk factors through answers and food safety practices. Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous food. Milk in under counter reach-in 48 F. CDI - unit turned down. Ensure thermometers in units are visible and accurate. Provide both unit thermometers and thin tip digital thermometers. Ensure cold holding equipment is properly functioning to maintain required cold holding food temperatures, monitor unit.

Burger King #7019

1609 Marvin Road NE

July 12: 35 red; 7 blue

Comments: Inadequate hand washing facilities. Rear hand sink hot water turned off due to leaking plumbing. Front hand sink absent splash guard (sink located between dispensing equipment and wall). Correction: Turn hot water on. Ensure hand sink is properly functioning and is stocked, repair or replace. Provide splash guard at front hand sink or relocate food/food service items outside the 18-inch splash zone. Improper use of time as a control sticker for discard time reflect time placed in unit not time temperature control ended (e.g. food taken out of the refrigeration at 9 a.m., rinsed, prepped, left on counter were getting 2 p.m. sticker) (also had 2 p.m. stickers on items in use at 9:30). Correction: Time as a control begins when food is removed from temperature control (not when prep actively ends or use begins). Correction: Correct stickers to reflect four hours from the time removed from temperature control (CDI - remade stickers). Several potential pest entrances not properly constructed. Rear exit door jam separated from wall/frame with light visible. Light visible at base of rear door. Lobby window broken, repair, inadequate for pest control gaps (1/4 inch minimum to 1 inch) at window covering properly. Correction: Replace window or ensure temporary covering prevents pest entrance. Physical facilities not properly cleaned and maintained. Excessive debris under equipment, shelving and throughout facility (e.g. under front land sink/dispensing equipment, walk-in, under shelving, walk-in freezer floor and under shelving).

Jack in the Box #8343

8215 Martin Way E

July 12: 5 red; 5 blue

Comments: Improper cold holding of potentially hazardous food. Milk in under counter reach-in, 44 F (iced coffee with milk), 43-44 F in same unit. Correction: Maintain potentially hazardous food in cold holding at or below 41 F (CDI - rapid chilled). Note: Monitor cold holding equipment post repair to validate proper function. Ice machine dirty with mold-like substance. Correction: Clean and maintain. Back door work order placed for seals.

Beau Leg Fish ‘N’ Chips

8765 Tallon Lane SE

June 27: 35 red; 0 blue

Comments: Improper cooling of potentially hazardous foods. Soups (jambalaya and gumbo covered, greater than 2 inches) above 41 F. Correction: Properly cool by approved method. If using shallow pan cooling, ensure product depth of 2 inches or less, uncovered, 2 inches or less in refrigeration until 41 F or lower obtained. (Per owner, cooled to 70 within 2 hours). (CDI - broken down to smaller and rapid chilled, uncovered to 41 F or lower.) Improper cold holding. Potato salad made with properly cooled potatoes (per owner) in reach-in at 44-48 F covered, 4 inches in tin pan. Correction: Ensure food in cold holding is at 41 F or lower. Pre-chill ingredients in advance of prep (e.g. place mayonnaise, pickles, etc., in refrigeration one to two days in advance). (CDI - rapid chill). Ensure no food stored under paper towel dispenser. Future cooling violations may require additional equipment and utensil purchase. Management to observe/validate proper hand washing. Ensure foods are submerged in running water when thawing. Re-inspection required for repeat red high risk violation for cooling, $220 fee at time of re-inspection.

Blue Heron Bakery

4419 Harrison Ave. NW

June 24: 35 red; 2 blue

Comments: Employee observed using POS, then directly moving to making espresso without washing hands. Employee directed to wash and attempted to wash in dump sink. Hand washing must occur for full 20 seconds in proper hand wash sink after handling money/POS and moving to food prep. Corrected: Employee directed to wash in proper sink. Hand wash sink in back bakery area, missing paper towels. All hand wash sinks must be stocked with soap, hot water and paper towels at all times. Corrected: Paper towel rolls ran out, alternative paper towels brought from front. Front food prep/espresso hand wash sink lacks hand wash sign. All hand wash sinks must be marked with proper signage directing employees to wash. Correction: Add sign to sink to avoid confusion. Employee working espresso not aware of which sink to use. Facility broken into two days ago, food worker card container was open and had been rummaged through. Several cards missing; given circumstances, ensure all employees obtain new valid cards within two weeks. Discussed three-compartment sink wall FRP replacement and floor coving repair. Discussed replacement of chipping floor paint. Both are on future maintenance schedules. (Wall first, then floors.) Discussed bare hand contact complaint with PIC. Additional training needed for front of house/espresso staff. Time as a control pizza MUST be marked with discard times.

Fuji Japanese Steak House

7914 Martin Way E

June 18: 45 red; 8 blue

Comments: No prep table. Food worker cards expired for two of three employees on shift. Correction: Obtain valid cards by July 2 and maintain. Inadequate hand washing facilities. Rear dish area hand sink basin in accessible (plates, egg crate) and un-stocked, turned off. Bar hand sink, items in in splash zone and soap/paper towels over food/wares. (CDI - rear hand sink repaired and stocked.) Correction: Maintain hand sinks operable, stocked and accessible at all times. Remove items from splash zone. Relocate soap and towels. Improper cooling of PHF/TCS. Rice in walk-in in bus tubs, covered, 4-6 inches in depth. Correction: Remove from sale/service rice that was improperly cooled. Cool by approved method/s only. If using shallow pan cooling method, ENSURE food is 2 inches or less in depth, uncovered in the walk-in until 41 F or lower is reached. Recommend provide visual marker for cooling depth at prep table for rice and any other coded items (CDI - voluntarily discarded). Future violations may result in cooling activities being stopped. Accurate thermometer for internal food temperatures absent at time of inspection. Facility does not have a food prep table for ready use refrigerated items, may be required. Ensure unit gaskets are intact. Improper thawing, shrimp on baking sheet thawing at room temp in scullery. Correction: Thaw by approved methods only. In refrigerator, under running cold water, in microwave on as art of cooking recipe. Egg crates and cardboard re-used in facility. Correction: Discard. Use contact surfaces that are smooth easily cleanable and non-absorbent.

No violations found

▪ 7-Eleven #2361-18653C (6125 Pacific Ave. SE)

▪ Burger King #18268 (125 College St. SE)

▪ Chevron #1126 (1601 Marvin Road NE)

▪ Chevron Food Mart (1018 Plum St. SE)

▪ Panda Express #566 (4210 Martin Way E)

▪ Safeway #1464 (3215 Harrison Ave. NW)

▪ Safeway #1619 (1109 Yelm Ave. E)

▪ South Sound Speedway - main concession (3730 183rd Ave. SW)

▪ South Sound Speedway - pit area (3730 183rd Ave. SW)

▪ Subway (5900 Littlerock Road SW)