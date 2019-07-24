Olympia sets goal of net-zero emissions by 2040, backs Green New Deal

Olympia Raging Grannies sing about Green New Deal Olympia Raging Grannies appear at a June meeting of the Olympia City Council to show support for the Green New Deal. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Olympia Raging Grannies appear at a June meeting of the Olympia City Council to show support for the Green New Deal.

The Olympia City Council has set a goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 while calling on Congress to pass a Green New Deal to address climate change.

The city last year set a goal of reducing emissions 45 percent below 2015 levels by 2030 and 85 percent by 2050. Olympia officials are working with officials in Lacey, Tumwater and Thurston County on a regional climate plan to reach those goals.

On Tuesday, the council unanimously passed a resolution committing to work toward the more ambitious goal of net-zero emissions at the urging of students from Olympia High School’s Climate Action Club.

“This is the sustainability we absolutely need to survive,” said Kaylee Shen, a junior at Olympia High.

Council members challenged the students to stay involved and lobby Olympia School District to make a similar commitment.

The council Tuesday passed a second resolution urging federal lawmakers to pass the Green New Deal, a broad plan to tackle climate change and economic inequality, along with another proposal to charge carbon fees and distribute the money raised to American households in the form of monthly dividends.