Prescribed burns planned for Wednesday near Tenino

Sights and sounds of Wolf Haven Take in the gentle sounds of nature on a walk around the Wolf Haven sanctuary in 2016. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take in the gentle sounds of nature on a walk around the Wolf Haven sanctuary in 2016.

Smoke hanging in the air in the South Sound late Wednesday morning and early afternoon may not signal a wildfire, it may be blowing in from a planned ecological burn. The Center for Natural Lands Management (CNLM) plans to conduct prescribed burns at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near Tenino.

The first burn is expected to span 7 acres and is scheduled to take place three miles north of Tenino at Wolf Haven. The second is expected to span 6 acres and is scheduled to take place two miles south of Tenino at Cavness Ranch, according to a release from CNLM.

The burns, according to the CNLM release, are meant to “control invasive shrubs and restore prairie habitat.” Controlled burns, it reads, “create safer conditions for wildfire suppression.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“CNLM and its partners carry out prescribed burns for ecological restoration and habitat maintance. Prairie, Gary oak and ponderosa pine habitats i nthe South Sound are highly fire dependent ecosystems that have adapted to frequent low intensity fires,” the release reads.

The burns will be conducted by qualified, experienced firefighters, according to the release.

The expected wind direction during the first fire is southwest; during the second, the wind is expected to blow northwest ⁠— CNLM’s release mentions that wind direction can help determine the source of smoke in your area.

CNLM directs those wishing to report nuisance smoke during Wednesday’s burns to call 360-584-6418.